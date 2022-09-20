Idaho Travel Council Announces Annual Grant AwardsJul29

NEWS RELEASE: For Immediate Release

Contact: Matt Borud

Idaho Tourism

208.287.0772

matt.borud@commerce.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces Annual Grant Awards

Over $9.4 Million Awarded for Tourism Promotion

BOISE, Idaho (July 29, 2022) During its meeting held in Pocatello this week, the Idaho Travel Council (ITC) granted $9,492,795 in tourism marketing funding to non-profit organizations through the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program.

Eligible award recipients include non-profit local and regional tourism development organizations such as chambers of commerce, convention and visitor bureaus, and regional travel organizations. Grant recipients use their awarded grant dollars to promote cities, towns, and regions of the state as travel destinations. Program elements are varied, but often include print and digital advertising, videography, brochures, attendance at travel shows, public relations, industry research, and the creation of websites.

“Idaho’s tourism industry achieved another record year thanks to the work of our travel partners and team members,” said Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey. “The major increase in funds for new tourism marketing and regional grants will expand awareness of Idaho as a travel destination and positively impact our communities and businesses across our state.”

This year’s grant award recipients are:

Idaho Travel Council Grant Awards 2022 Applicant Amount Awarded REGION 1 North Idaho Tourism Alliance (NITA) $ 220,200.00 Coeur d’Alene Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) $ 1,237,600.00 Post Falls Chamber of Commerce $ 120,200.00 Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce $ 246,392.20 REGION 2 Visit Lewis Clark Valley $ 164,059.21 North Central Idaho Travel Assoc (NCITA) $ 67,000.00 Moscow Chamber of Commerce $ 160,857.37 REGION 3 Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce DBA Boise CVB $ 1,574,499.23 Cascade Chamber of Commerce $ 75,000.00 Nampa Chamber of Commerce $ 143,470.00 McCall Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau $ 433,725.00 Southwest Idaho Travel Assoc (SWITA) $ 854,675.00 REGION 4 Southern Idaho Tourism $ 567,804.36 REGION 5 Southeast Idaho High Country Tourism $ 207,100.49 Greater Pocatello Convention & Visitors Bureau $ 232,210.77 Bear Lake Valley Convention and Visitor Bureau $ 49,000.00 REGION 6 Yellowstone Teton Territory (YTT) $ 1,785,325.99 REGION 7 Hailey Chamber of Commerce Inc $ 153,773.00 Lemhi County Economic Development Assoc (LCEDA) $ 43,500.00 Stanley-Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce $ 169,785.00 Challis Chamber of Commerce $ 17,380.00 Sun Valley Marketing Alliance Inc $ 496,000.00 Greater Salmon Valley Chamber of Commerce $ 9,786.89 MULTI-REGION Idaho Ski Areas Assoc (ISAA) $ 163,000.00 Idaho Outfitters & Guides Assoc (IOGA) $ 150,900.00 Idaho Lodging & Restaurant Assoc (ILRA) $ 59,550.00 Idaho RV Campgrounds Assoc (IRVCA) $ 90,000.00 TOTAL 2022 ITC GRANT AWARDS $ 9,492,794.51

Idaho Tourism activities are funded by a 2% tax paid by travelers and collected by the state’s hotel, motel, vacation rental, and private campground owners. 45% of the funds collected are used for statewide programs targeted at domestic and international travelers, tour operators, travel agents, travel journalists, and content creators. Another 45% is distributed back to communities through the grant program. The remaining 10% is used for the administration of the Tourism office.

Total lodging tax collections for the fiscal year 2022 reached $20.6 million, reflecting a 39 percent increase over fiscal year 2021.

For more information on the ITC Grant program, click here.

For a history of the grant awards, click here.

For a complete list of Idaho Travel Council members, click here.

Idaho Tourism

Idaho Tourism serves to inspire travelers to visit and experience Idaho’s diverse, unique beauty, western culture and history, and outdoor adventure opportunities through engaging, helpful tips, information, and resources. Tourism is Idaho’s third largest industry and Idaho Tourism is committed to growing Idaho’s economy through targeted, impactful promotions. Go to visitidaho.org to plan your Idaho vacation.

###