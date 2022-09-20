ALGOFACE NAMED A FINALIST FOR THE 2022 GOVERNOR’S CELEBRATION OF INNOVATION AWARDS
Named as one of four finalists in the category of Innovator of the Year, Startup Company for the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Awards
We are honored to be included in this group of local visionaries, innovators and leaders who are making critical contributions to technology, bioscience and education across Arizona”CAREFREE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlgoFace, a computer vision venture client studio powering trusted and ethical Face AI solutions designed with privacy and inclusivity at the forefront, announced today that it had been named as one of four finalists in the category of Innovator of the Year, Startup Company for the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Awards.
— Andrew J Bart, CEO
The awards are presented by the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority. The winners will be announced in a ceremony to be held at the Phoenix Convention Center from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8th.
“We are honored to be recognized as a leader in innovation and included in this group which celebrates local visionaries, innovators and leaders who are making critical contributions to technology, bioscience and education across Arizona,” stated Andrew J. Bart, CEO of AlgoFace.
About AlgoFace
AlgoFace is a computer vision venture client studio whose enablement engine powers trusted and ethical Face AI solutions. Our technology fosters accurate facial landmark tracking, face analysis, eye gaze estimation, data labeling and annotation tools, synthetic data generation and deep fake detection with privacy and inclusivity at the forefront. Our B2B and B2G Face AI enablement engine can be used to develop 2D and 3D Face AI solutions across mobile, desktop, embedded systems, AR/VR, the Metaverse and Web 3.0. AlgoFace’s team of Face AI experts are committed to designing technology that is private, accurate, and ethical. For more information on the company, please access: www.AlgoFace.ai
Maria Rosati
AlgoFace AI
+1 917-478-2290
email us here