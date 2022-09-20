Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,704 in the last 365 days.

ALGOFACE NAMED A FINALIST FOR THE 2022 GOVERNOR’S CELEBRATION OF INNOVATION AWARDS

Named as one of four finalists in the category of Innovator of the Year, Startup Company for the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Awards

We are honored to be included in this group of local visionaries, innovators and leaders who are making critical contributions to technology, bioscience and education across Arizona”
— Andrew J Bart, CEO
CAREFREE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlgoFace, a computer vision venture client studio powering trusted and ethical Face AI solutions designed with privacy and inclusivity at the forefront, announced today that it had been named as one of four finalists in the category of Innovator of the Year, Startup Company for the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Awards.

The awards are presented by the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority. The winners will be announced in a ceremony to be held at the Phoenix Convention Center from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8th.

“We are honored to be recognized as a leader in innovation and included in this group which celebrates local visionaries, innovators and leaders who are making critical contributions to technology, bioscience and education across Arizona,” stated Andrew J. Bart, CEO of AlgoFace.

About AlgoFace

AlgoFace is a computer vision venture client studio whose enablement engine powers trusted and ethical Face AI solutions. Our technology fosters accurate facial landmark tracking, face analysis, eye gaze estimation, data labeling and annotation tools, synthetic data generation and deep fake detection with privacy and inclusivity at the forefront. Our B2B and B2G Face AI enablement engine can be used to develop 2D and 3D Face AI solutions across mobile, desktop, embedded systems, AR/VR, the Metaverse and Web 3.0. AlgoFace’s team of Face AI experts are committed to designing technology that is private, accurate, and ethical. For more information on the company, please access: www.AlgoFace.ai

Maria Rosati
AlgoFace AI
+1 917-478-2290
email us here

You just read:

ALGOFACE NAMED A FINALIST FOR THE 2022 GOVERNOR’S CELEBRATION OF INNOVATION AWARDS

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.