Is Disability Missing from Diversity? New Book Tackles Critical Issues of Inclusion, Authenticity, and Self-Discovery
“Singlehandedly,” the debut book from inspirational speaker and diversity expert Ruth Rathblott, is at once a memoir, a self-help guide, and a call to action.NEW YORK, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruth Rathblott was born with a little hand. This limb difference was something she obsessively tried to hide from friends, employers, and even romantic partners for 25 years. In her new book, “Singlehandedly,” Rathblott unpacks her personal journey from shame and anxiety to confidence and authenticity.
The thought-provoking, intimate story chronicles the ways that hiding her limb difference negatively impacted Rathblott’s life and sheds light on the immense benefits of revealing her truth. A 2013 Deloitte study found that 61% of people “cover” part of their identity in the workplace, fueling Rathblott’s mission to encourage others to “unhide.” Her movement, #TimeToUnhide” is helping people celebrate their most genuine selves regardless of what it is that they’re hiding from the world.
“Singlehandedly” takes a deep dive into not only Rathblott’s disability story but also the larger discussion of how disability is perceived in our new diversity-aware world. Rathblott’s belief is that the benefits of diversity awareness, including support groups and workplace considerations, do not adequately extend to those with disabilities.
“My greatest hope is that this book will inspire those with both visible and invisible disabilities to live their most authentic lives, to stop hiding the things that make them unique,” says Rathblott. “At the same time, I aim to start a conversation among people in leadership positions to question how diversity is defined and to actively redefine it in a way that includes disabilities.”
You can purchase the eBook/Kindle and paperback versions of “Singlehandedly” on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Singlehandedly-Learning-Unhide-Embrace-Connection-ebook/dp/B0B95TSJBS/ref=nodl_?dplnkId=8d0c8b91-db1f-4092-89da-c245240a8f78.
Hardcover copies will be available in September, and an audiobook will be published in the fall.
About Ruth Rathblott:
Ruth Rathblott is an expert on inclusion and diversity. She is a TEDx and inspirational speaker, and an award-winning nonprofit leader. She was born with a limb difference and speaks to companies on issues of equity and belonging, the gifts of being unique, and the freedom of accepting your differences. Ruth was profiled as a CEO in The New York Times’ Corner Office and received Goucher College’s Excellence in Public Service Award, among other awards, for her outstanding leadership in the nonprofit sector. She has spent her entire career focused on providing opportunities for those who have been underrepresented. She serves as a board member of The Lucky Fin Project. Ruth resides in New York City. Connect with her at ruthrathblott.com.
Ruth Rathblott
Rathblott Consulting
+1 917-566-9712
email us here