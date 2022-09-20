MDC offers free cordage making classes Oct. 6 at Warsaw

Warsaw, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free classes on making cordage from native plant materials from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery near Warsaw. This skill is useful in wilderness camping situations and a fun craft.

Cordage can be made by drying plant materials and weaving them into rope. Instructors will talk about what types of plants make good choices for making rope. Time and weather permitting, participants will get to gather plants to take home to dry for rope making.

This event is open to all ages. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register for the morning session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4c6. To register for the afternoon session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4cu.