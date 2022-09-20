Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,209 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free cordage making classes Oct. 6 at Warsaw

Warsaw, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free classes on making cordage from native plant materials from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery near Warsaw. This skill is useful in wilderness camping situations and a fun craft.

Cordage can be made by drying plant materials and weaving them into rope. Instructors will talk about what types of plants make good choices for making rope. Time and weather permitting, participants will get to gather plants to take home to dry for rope making.

This event is open to all ages. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register for the morning session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4c6. To register for the afternoon session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4cu.

You just read:

MDC offers free cordage making classes Oct. 6 at Warsaw

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.