Awesome TVs, Awesome Top Model Designers Showcase with Model Hunt, Brings Together Fashion, Designers & Art Community

Awesome TVs, Awesome Top Model Designers Showcase with Model Hunt Brings Together the Fashion, Designers, & Art Community to the Spotlight at GW23NY Meatpacking
Putting together our NYFW show was one hell of a mammoth effort, but thanks to our prestigious sponsors, designers, models, and friends who assisted us, our talented team was able to pull it off.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A crowd of fashion, art, music, and designer enthusiasts came together to celebrate the Awesome Top Model Designers Showcase at GW23NY in the heart of Meatpacking, NYC during New York Fashion Week. A great evening of unlimited food, drinks, and superb musical performances by highly talented artists beckoned the crowd to cheer along and appreciate the unique designs of each designer's style.
— Ritesh Parikh, curator and founder of Awesome TV & Awesome Top Model
There was a SOLD-OUT diverse audience from royalty, Queen from South Africa (Queen Mother Makhadzi Makhadzi) along with talented folks in the business, entertainment, models, modeling agencies (Rowena Kay, Chic Novelle), nonprofits (Sattie Persaud, WHCC), media, event organizers, FIT students, musicians, and artists (Alex, David & Many More), family, friends, and audiences from around the USA. In addition to the fabulous David Zucker (Entertainment), the fabulous Eli the designer (Fashion), queen from South Africa and multiple tv and radio personalities, Carlton Howard, whose brand Kastell Vodka, was chosen as the Most Innovative Premium Vodka Brand of 2022 vodka, the guests who enjoyed the evening. The event highlighted the Collection of the legendary fashion designers Samina Mughal Brand Samina Mughal, Imani Jones’ Brand Kühler Co., Sonal Gadhavi Brand Pinkaari, and Ayesha Khanna’s Naurah USA. Ayesha spoke about her difficult personal journey, inspired the crowd, and dedicated her line to her daughter.
In their magical performances, TONY EXMUM JR, a leading blues artist, who is currently on top in the billboard charts, along with VAHHLEY, an American Idol singer who wowed the crowd with her voice and BORIQUA POSSE rocked the audience, these artists performed throughout the show.
Among the judges of the show were American artist, designer, magazine publisher, and humanitarian Olga Papkovitch, as well as Franco-polish Brazilian creative director, personal stylist/fashion stylist, and costume designer Yohanna Edge. With their presence, the show was enhanced by hosts MC Vicc (Vikram Singh) and ROX (Roxanne Seunarine), whose radio show is one of the most listened-to on AWSM Radio.
"Putting together the NYFW show was one hell of a mammoth effort, but thanks to our prestigious sponsors, designers, models, friends, and family who assisted us, Awesome TV along with its global talented team was able to pull it off." says Ritesh Parikh the curator and founder of Awesome TV, Awesome Top Model, AWSM Radio & Aary Films.
It's Destiny James who is an Awesome Top Model Winner because she has a great sense of class and a stylist's creative eye. She can come up with chic clothing ideas for herself that complement the makeup that she does herself beautifully.
Thank you to all of our Sponsors that made this show possible, below is a list of some of them who played a key role in its success, Alex (GW23NY), Ravi Uppal (Glenwood Office Furniture), Raj Soin (SP Realty Partners), Paul Singh (Diversegy), Carlton (Kastell Vodka), Paul Anderson (Jiu Jiu Vodka, Champion Gin), Alex Vegy (Quickie), David Zucker (Comfy TV), Sabita Shah (Palettes and Brushes – Makeup by Sabita), Elina Ayzenberg Makeup, Sattie Persaud (WHCC), Sunil Hali (Radio Zindagi), PopImpressKA (Olga Papkovitch), Allison V Brown Photography, Tanshu’s Photography, The Ryan Show (Ryan V), Amit Jaitly, Sachin Shah (SAI USA/BlackThorn), Sharanjit Singh Thind (South Asian Insider/Josh Web TV), FYID, DJ Sashi, and Ashoka NYC.
In addition, there were so many heroes who stepped in to help us make this event successful, few of the key ones Ayesha Khanna, Alex Veyg, David Zucker, Allison V. Brown, Imani Jones, Bharat Gadhavi, Sonal Gadhavi, Ritvik Asthana, Mike Patel & Purvi Parikh.
About the Venue: Gallery 23 NY is a non-profit, multi-faceted gallery group, located in the heart of New York City’s two art districts: Meatpacking and Chelsea. Dedicated to showcasing emerging artists, with an emphasis on neo-expressionism and pop art.
About Awesome Top Model: Your access to the World of glamorous fashion, haute couture creations, ramp shows, designer showcases and everything fashion related, all under one roof. https://www.awesometopmodel.com | @awesometopmodel
About Awesome TV: Your source for Bollywood, Hollywood and original entertainment. Check out the original, hottest global & local streaming entertainment network from New York City at https://awesomeitv.com . More people watch Awesome TV than any other South Asian Entertainment Network from USA | @awesomeitv
About AWSM RADIO: A independent digital-only radio station that plays today’s best music, old school classics from mainstream to independent artists from around the globe. Listen at https://awsmradio.com to a variety of music along with a rotating cast of all-star DJs, and interesting talk shows throughout the day. AWSM Radio will be at the helm of what’s hot in music. | @awsmradio
Ritesh Parikh
Awesome TV
+1 212-203-7069
email us here