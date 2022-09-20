Concept Plus awarded $14M from HHS to modernize OASH’s Integrated Data Platform
The cloud based IDP will support OASH’s core IT services
Concept Plus is honored to use our extensive experience modernizing federal IT systems to support OASH’s critical work by enhancing the delivery and performance of its IDP.”FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concept Plus was awarded a multiyear $14 million contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) to update its Integrated Data Platform (IDP). When completed, the modernized cloud based IDP will provide efficient, innovative, and collaborative approaches to OASH’s IT management and delivery. This will enhance OASH’s core IT services, which are essential to accomplishing ongoing missions and projects across OASH’s geographically distributed centers.
— Concept Plus President and CEO Ahmad Abuzaakouk
The modernized OASH IDP will also provide needed support to maintain and evolve OASH’s IT capability and increase the productivity of its workforce through reliable, innovative, and secure interoperable IT services. These IT services enable efficient operations of the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps, which is part of HHS and led by the Assistant Secretary for Health and U.S. Surgeon General. The USPHS Commissioned Corps is one of the nation’s eight uniformed services and is responsible for defending our nation’s public health against threats large and small.
“We look forward to our partnership with OASH to fully modernize their existing platform,” said Concept Plus President and CEO Ahmad Abuzaakouk. “Concept Plus is honored to use our extensive experience modernizing federal IT systems to support OASH’s critical work by enhancing the delivery and performance of its IDP.”
The HHS OASH IDP task order was awarded using the CIO-SP3 Small Business indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC).
About Concept Plus, LLC:
Concept Plus is a leader in providing information technology solutions and services to the federal government, with a focus on cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and developing and modernizing mission critical enterprise systems. The services and support we deliver build on our decades of experience in technology and government consulting. Concept Plus is one of the few federal contractors to have demonstrated qualifications implementing and maintaining IT systems in all five major cloud service providers. We are SDB and SBA 8(a) certified.
