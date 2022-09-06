Concept Plus Awarded $9M from HHS to Implement Stockpile Asset Management System for Strategic National Stockpile
Concept Plus Logo
Cloud-based SAMS will support SNS efforts to supplement state and local medical supplies and equipment during public health emergencies
Concept Plus is honored to use our technical expertise, experienced team, and demonstrated capability implementing enterprise Oracle solutions, to assist the Strategic National Stockpile's efforts.”FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concept Plus was awarded a full and open, multiyear $9 million contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) to reimplement its cloud-based Stockpile Asset Management System (SAMS) for the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS). As COVID-19 revealed gaps in the current system, Concept Plus has been selected to optimize SAMS and improve functionality, operability, maintenance, and the user experience.
— Ahmad Abuzaakouk, Concept Plus President & CEO
Concept Plus is reimplementing SAMS as a cloud-based Oracle solution and reconfiguring SAMS across three primary functional areas: (1) core enterprise resource planning (ERP); (2) warehouse interfaces via standard electronic data interchange (EDI) and custom data transmission; and (3) business intelligence for reporting and analytical capabilities of the SAMS system using Oracle Analytics Cloud. This work by Concept Plus will further ASPR’s goal to modernize and move SAMS to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and better position the nation to respond to large-scale public health crises.
"Concept Plus is honored to use our technical expertise, experienced team, and demonstrated capability implementing enterprise Oracle solutions, to assist the Strategic National Stockpile's efforts,” said Concept Plus President & CEO Ahmad Abuzaakouk. “Concept Plus is extremely well-suited to support ASPR’s critical mission during this time of national need.”
The HHS ASPR SNS Stockpile Asset Management System (SAMS) System Integrator was awarded under contract number: 75A50122Q00013 with an anticipated end date of September 2025.
About Concept Plus, LLC:
Concept Plus is a leader in providing information technology solutions and services to the federal government, with a focus on cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and developing and modernizing mission critical enterprise systems. The services and support we deliver build on our decades of experience in technology and government consulting. Concept Plus is one of the few federal contractors to have demonstrated qualifications implementing and maintaining IT systems in all five major cloud service providers. We are SDB and SBA 8(a) certified.
Press Office
Contact Plus
email us here