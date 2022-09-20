Real Estate Basic Training Boot Camp
Basic Training Boot camp for Real Estate Investors
Real Estate Basic Training Boot Camp
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association announces it semi-annual Basic Training Boot Camp. LAC-REIA's upcoming LIVE In-person Boot Camp is for new investors and people who want to become real estate investors. LAREIC's Boot Camp is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. In this intensive 8-hour Boot Camp, new investors will learn how to find deals, how to evaluate market values of properties, how to submit offers, find the financing, and how to deal with escrow, title insurance, due diligence, and inspections, as well as the following:
* How to find deals
* Foreclosure
* Wholesaling (Assignments)
* Deeds
* Title Insurance
* Promissory notes
* How to finance your deals
* Deeds of trust
* Mortgages
* Easements
* Purchase contracts
* Probate
* Escrow
* Structuring deals
* Realtors
* Submitting Offers
* Lease-options
* Leases
* Trusts
* And much much more.
DATE & TIME: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.
LOCATION. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National and Palms), Los Angeles, CA 90034.
PARKING: Free parking on the Iman parking lot, and street parking (metered and free).
COST: The Boot Camp costs $149.00 per person if paid before October 21, 2022. After October 21, the price increases to $249.00 per person! (Gold Members of LAC-REIA can attend for free.)
REGISTRATION: To attend this Boot Camp, please register at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.
Susan Hall
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
310-792-6404
info@LARealestateInvestors.com
www.LARealEstateInvestors.com
Lloyd Segal
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 3104098310
email us here