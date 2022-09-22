McLean Quinlan award-winning architect introduces chess in Paradise
Some decisions make as much sense as opening with the Queen’s Gambit !CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, NEVIS, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thing about Nevis is that it doesn’t really change. Visitors have returned time and again to the gem of an emerald isle because of this resistance to change.
The tiny capital, Charlestown, has the same bustle on market day that it did a hundred years ago, and donkeys are as much a part of the traffic as they have been for centuries. This is classic Caribbean at its finest: bright coloured houses and even brighter flowers; white sand beaches backed by rustling palms, and gentle reggae rhythms drifting idly under a lazy hammock moon.
Just as the traditional Queen’s Gambit chess move was brought bang up to date by the popular television series, so the long-established traditions of Nevisian life have been eased into the twenty-first century by Paradise Villa.
Visit any of the former plantation homes on the island and you’ll find rooms designed around vast, sweeping spaces with oversized windows reaching out to views packed with impossible blues; the gardens are spaces to retreat into nature, dotted with private corners.
In a place where humidity and heat are as much a part of the day as the sea and sky, homes were designed to seamlessly blend the outdoors and the indoors. And this is exactly what the architects of Paradise Villa have achieved, in a phenomenal modernist design.
Tucked away in 4.2 acres of landscaped gardens, Paradise Villa has been created with those traditions in mind: it is a space for entertaining, for flowing freely from one room to the next and spilling out onto terraces. With the mountain looming behind offering glorious jungle-clad protection and views to the west reaching towards elusive green-flash sunsets, Paradise is perfectly named and perfectly placed.
Designed by award-winning architect McLean Quinlan, attention to detail is extraordinary. And the house isn’t only modern, it is futuristic in its vision with solar-heated water and the rainwater kept for irrigation, with two huge underground cisterns completing the home’s green credentials. Rooms are naturally cooled by prevailing breezes, and this is a home set to outwit the elements: the design is storm-proof with a robust concrete structure, reinforced steel and impact resistant windows.
A 50 foot infinity-edge pool can be somewhat playfully crossed with stepping stones that link the terraces, the light-hearted theme being continued with the quirky addition of a giant checkerboard in the garden: one area is set aside with oversized chess pieces, ready for the next battle of wits.
Paradise Villa is for the discerning buyer – someone who demands the extraordinary and has high expectations. Everything completed here is perfect: the angles line up just so with the landscape; the terraces are elevated for both discretion and drama, the rooms crafted with a subtle blend of practicality and restrained glamour. And yet there is space for more, with the possibility of additional dwellings of 2000 square feet – and the next owner may take some of the areas laid to lawn and transform them into even more glorious gardens.
Ultimately, the Villa is a homage to Nevis, an acknowledgement of everything that keeps the island magical. Nothing here takes precedence over the sea and the sky, the brooding Peak and the gentle rustle of the palms.
Carol Cochrane
St Kitts Nevis Realty
+1 869-665-4257
carol@stkittsnevisrealty.com