Unique development opportunity in the quiet heart of the Caribbean
A chance to orchestrate an extraordinary change
There is nothing permanent except change”BASSETERRE, ST KITTS & NEVIS, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled towards the top of the sweeping curve of the West Indies island chain, Nevis is a tiny gem with a single soaring jungle-clad peak. Beaten relentlessly on one side by the Atlantic waves and dotted with picture perfect palm-lined white sand beaches lapped by the warm Caribbean on the other, this is an island of raw, mesmerising contrasts. Serenity Cove offers the opportunity to create an extraordinary development that embraces both sides of the island’s character: wrapped around a peninsula, the wilder ocean on one side gives way to the calmer sea on the other. 270 degree views from this protected headland include golden beaches, the verdant headland of St Kitts, and the promise of magic with a green flash sunset.
— Heraclitus
While much of the island has been unchanged for centuries, the 5.7 acres of Serenity Cove have undergone transformations. Built on the foundations of a 250 year old fortification, this was once the site of intense battles between the British and the French as they fought for control of the island known as the Queen of the Caribees. In grounds dotted with the typical flora of the Caribbean – palm trees rustle and bougainvillea tumbles delightedly down the slopes – a single baobab stands as an enduring reminder of Nevis’ associations with slavery and Africa.
But the new owners of Serenity Cove will want to look to the future, and this unique site offers a multitude of possibilities. The access road and over 1100 feet of direct shore frontage create a private and exclusive space that is prime for development. While it would be possible to upgrade and renovate the 14 buildings and six swimming pools already on site, capitalising on the site’s location and acreage would make for more appealing investment options.
A boutique private villa development with just over an acre each given to five separate creations would capitalise on the desire of many buyers on Nevis for exclusivity and privacy. Alternatively, already approved architectural plans for a 65 unit health and wellness resort could be developed, with units sold individually under the popular Citizenship By Investment programme. In a post-pandemic world where people are increasingly aware of the fragility of what used to be simple certainties, a luxurious development concept would be an intriguing option. Ideal for professionals now working remotely and those looking for safe retreats, this concept would also appeal to those looking for CBI and the associated tax relief.
Of course, there is also the option to consider that Serenity Cove need not be divided up into separate parcels and packages. This is an ideal site for a single ultra-luxurious private villa estate: it would be an architect’s dream to design for this space. Whether buried deep into the protective hillside or extending outwards with a series of rising terraces to take advantage of the sweeping vistas, imagination is the only limitation.
“There is nothing permanent except change,” said the Ancient Greek philosopher, Heraclitus. And while there is a feeling that much of Nevis has been unaltered since it was first created, the island has always survived by adapting and changing with the times. The waters may be as crystal clear and the rocks as rough and jagged as they were millennia ago, but the purpose and meaning of Serenity Cove is ready for its next incarnation. Whatever it becomes, this will forever be a place that showcases nature’s beauty.
Carol Cochrane
St Kitts Nevis Realty
+1869 6654257
carol@stkittsnevisrealty.com
Experience the dream at Serentiy Cove