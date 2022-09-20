Vishaal Ganesh to Release a new Single ‘FOMO’

The single will be released October 7th, 2022.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alt-pop artist, songwriter and producer, Vishaal Ganesh, is on a voyage of exploration and self-discovery, crafting music from a multitude of genres and powerful soundscapes. Currently based in Dubai, UAE, Ganesh blends Western and Indian cultures together, describing his sound as Neo-Indian, which experiments with innovative beat-making and fearless lyric writing. His upcoming single ‘FOMO’ was made in collaboration with producers Rupendar Venkatesh and Surya Srini and will be released on October 7th 2022.

A genre-fluid track, ‘FOMO’ has been written with the intention of being a light-hearted, piano- heavy single, but collaborating with his producers, Ganesh’s single took a new direction. The song evolved and morphed into exotic rhythms thanks to Venkatesh, who changed the ambience of the track through colourful beats, while Srini dramatically altered the complexity of chords and tonal arrangements, blurring the lines between Latin and Mainstream Pop, flavoured with a South Indian flair.

As the title suggests, the inspiration for ‘FOMO’ came from a feeling of loneliness. “I am often overlooked on plans by my friends because they (rightly) assume I’m working on music. My plans often end up falling through, so this song is an encapsulation of the feelings I’d have on a Friday night as I stay home watching Netflix, while my friends hang out without me,” explains Vishaal Ganesh.

A creative and intriguing listen, ‘FOMO’ combines the picking of an acoustic guitar with a rhythmic organ and playful synth flourishes. Using his voice to tell the story, Vishaal Ganesh writes lyrics with descriptive prose, painting a picture for his listeners as the scene unravels. Experimental beats are accented by lively horns and the occasional sprinkle of the piano. The fusion of varied sounds and dynamic layers creates interest and fascination. The result is an imaginative and unique blend of sounds and styles that reflect Vishaal Ganesh as an artist.

Influenced by artists such as Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5 and Charlie Puth, Ganesh pushes boundaries through his own creative and artistic soundscapes. Vishaal Ganesh has several singles planned for release throughout the rest of the year. Currently a student at the highly acclaimed Berklee College of Music, Vishaal Ganesh is studying Songwriting and Music Composition, an experience that will only amplify his refreshing and free-spirited approach to music and his personal songwriting.

