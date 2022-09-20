HiddenLif Releases Genre-bending Dance Album "Plush"

The album will be released on September 29, 2022.

Music gave me something to be incessantly obsessive with and I had never experienced that with anything else. That’s when I knew I was doing something special. Something with passion.”
— HiddenLif, Storyteller

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalif Shear, more popularly known as HiddenLif, is a talented songwriter and recording artist who is quickly establishing himself in the music industry. Hailing from Woodbridge, Virginia, HiddenLif now resides in Los Angeles and is creating dynamic music that is garnering him thousands of avid new listeners, from all around the world. With numerous released songs to his name including, "R4TH!", "Pink Devil Lady", Welcome To Heartbreak", and "Purple Skies", it is clear that HiddenLif is proving himself to be not only incredibly prolific as a songwriter, but that he also has what it takes to achieve music greatness.

Releasing September 29th, “PLUSH” is a genre bending dance album that is sure to provide an experience unlike any before it. Follow @HiddenLif_ on his social media platforms to stay tuned on his future music releases and news.

Most recently, HiddenLif released his highly-awaited new 16-track album titled, "The Velvet Room", onto all digital streaming platforms. This compelling collection of songs explores the artist's mind and inner self - introspectively delving into concepts such as escapism, vulnerability, and inspiration. HiddenLif states, "'The Velvet Room' is a concept album about a metaphysical place I created as a kid in my mind that I could escape the outside world, and just be myself."

Released July 26th, "The Velvet Room" is already receiving an immensely positive reception from both dedicated and new listeners worldwide! Follow HiddenLif on his social media platforms to stay tuned on his future music releases and news.

https://www.instagram.com/hiddenlif_/?hl=en
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2lMW6aLF38tAoJAK21NiyX?si=jcWrd-zGTL-pVM__iBtPKw
https://soundcloud.com/kalif-shear-794908018

180,000 ALL TIME SPOTIFY STREAMS
100,000 ALL TIME YOUTUBE PLAYS
105,000“THE VELVET ROOM” STREAMS
3,500 UNIQUE MONTHLY LISTENERS
3,000 TOTAL SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWING

Kalif Shear
HiddenLif
khshear@gmail.com

