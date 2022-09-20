CASIRIS Unveils A6 4K Triple Laser UST Projector for Home Entertainment
Have an immersive cinema experience from the comfort of homeSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CASIRIS has announced a Kickstarter campaign to fund the A6 4K triple laser UST projector. The projector brings an immersive cinema experience to the comfort of home.
CASIRIS home theater projectors use the latest in laser projection technology to provide a truly immersive experience. With a professional background in producing laser cinema projectors, CASIRIS home theater projectors are designed to meet the highest quality and performance standards. Fifty years of industry expertise in laser projection technology has led CASIRIS to the forefront of the laser projection industry. As a result, CASIRIS home theater projectors are able to provide customers with a wide range of features and options that are sure to meet their needs. Whether it is watching movies, playing video games, or simply enjoying music, CASIRIS home theater projectors are the perfect way to experience it all.
The CASIRIS A6 projector uses triple lasers to produce a BT.2020 true color image, which is noticeably lifelike, vivid, and high in contrast. This expanded color gamut offers 107% of the BT.2020 colors, making it the most realistic color representation available in a projector. The most noticeable feature of the CASIRIS A6 projector is its BT.2020 true color projection. This technology outperforms traditional laser phosphor projectors in both color quality and lifespan. The A6's expanded color gamut delivers more realistic colors and a fresh visual experience. Additionally, the triple laser system produces a brighter, more vibrant image than a single-laser projector. This makes the A6 ideal for use in well-lit rooms or for viewing large images.
The 4K UHD image with HDR10 provides an incredibly clear and lifelike image without the washout effect that can sometimes be seen with other projection systems. The high brightness of 2200 lumens means the image will remain clear and vibrant even in daytime or dimly lit rooms. The sound system with Dolby Atmos provides cinema-quality sound without any noise from the projector itself. The Android TV system allows streaming from Netflix, HBO, Hulu, and more. 8-point keystone correction ensures that the image is always perfectly aligned, regardless of where the projector is placed.
CASIRIS will offer a 38 percent discount on launch day on Kickstarter. The super early bird price is $1999, and there are only a limited number of places available at this price. CASIRIS is oriented to the global market in 2022 and has many OEM customers in the market. The company offers a direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel, which means that there are no intermediaries between the customer and the product. This gives CASIRIS an advantage in terms of pricing and customer relations. In addition, the company has a very strong technical team that can provide support and training to customers.
Visit the CASIRIS A6 4K triple laser UST projector's Kickstarter campaign page to learn more about the product and to pledge support.
