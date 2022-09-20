Free Webinar on Out-of-State Companies and Nexus in Tennessee

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on September 27 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss out-of-state companies and nexus in Tennessee.

Participants will learn about Tennessee tax requirements for businesses located outside of the state. Discussion will include sales tax, business tax, and franchise and excise taxes. Register for the webinar here.

The September 27 webinar is part of a webinar series the department offers each month. More information is available on our website here.

