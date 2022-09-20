Limited places available for the 6th Airborne ISR conference this October 2022.

SAE Media Group reports: Less than a month left for SAE Media Group’s Airborne ISR conference.

LONDON, UK, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is proud to present the 6th Annual Airborne ISR conference taking place in London on the 19th and 20st October 2022.

The conference will provide delegates with insights that cover in detail Maritime Patrol, Data Dissemination, UAV Technology, International Surveillance Cooperation, AWACS, 5th Generation ISR, Industrial Engagement, and Threat Evolution.

A diverse range of nations including the UK, USA, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Lithuania, and more, will speak about the latest developments.

This is a not to be missed opportunity where delegates will meet and network with military and industry decision-makers in Airborne ISR as well as experts who are defining the future of technological capabilities.

Visit the website: http://www.airborne-isr.net/PR3ein to find out more about the key topics discussed.

This year’s conference is proudly chaired by Air Commodore (ret’d) Paddy Teakle, Former Deputy Commander, NATO AEW&C Force Command, NATO, welcoming people interested in the future of Airborne ISR to attend.

Some of the featured Military & Industry Speakers include:

 Air Commodore James Beck, Assistant Chief of Staff Capability Strategy - HQ Air Command, RAF

 Brigadier General Andrew Clark, Commander Allied Ground Surveillance Force, NATO

 Colonel Eric Mack, Commander 363d ISR Wing, USAF

 Colonel Jeffrey Davis, 14 Wing Commander, Royal Canadian Air Force

And many more…

A truly global event, delegates will hear from expert industry and military speakers from around the world on the full spectrum of challenges, priorities, and updates for allied armed forces, as Airborne ISR capabilities have become more vital for effective operations.

 Download the complimentary Brochure copy here: http://www.airborne-isr.net/PR3ein and view the two-day agenda and full speaker line up.

