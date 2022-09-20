Interstate Plastics becomes Interstate Advanced Materials
Interstate Plastics' name change to Interstate Advanced Materials echoes the Company's mission to provide material solutions beyond just plastics.
As we meet our environmental stewardship goals, we ensure new sustainable materials we introduce offer the same or better mechanical properties than the materials they compete to replace.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Plastics, a national leader in full-line plastic distribution, announced it is changing its name to Interstate Advanced Materials (IAM) effective September 1, 2022. The new name represents the Company's ongoing efforts to expand its selection of material solutions, including composites and sustainable post-consumer materials that perform without compromise.
— Christopher Isar
With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials continues Interstate Plastics' legacy as a provider of performance solutions. Customers can expect the same extensive material offerings, machining services, and high level of customer service that Interstate Plastics has provided over the past four decades.
Interstate Advanced Materials provides high-quality products and services, including full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Sister company Plastic Machining Company (PMC) will join Interstate Plastics under the Interstate Advanced Materials name, bringing with them their extensive expertise in crafting precision components with state-of-the-art CNC routers, mills, and lathes as well as a comprehensive working knowledge of ANSI, AGMA, and metric standard parts.
Interstate Plastics' name change to Interstate Advanced Materials reflects the Company's ongoing dedication to providing customers with additional material options and a more comprehensive selection of products, including reprocessed industrial and sustainable post-consumer closed-loop materials.
"We have seen interest in sustainable material solutions rise sharply over the last couple of years," said Interstate Advanced Materials CMO Stephen Sowinski. "As we work to meet these demands and our environmental stewardship goals, we ensure new sustainable material offerings provide the same or better mechanical properties than the materials they aim to replace."
Interstate Advanced Materials is a name that signifies the Company's shift toward a more sustainable future and one that serves a more extensive and diverse customer base. Under the company's new name, Interstate Advanced Materials will continue offering decades of experience and expertise in the distribution of material solutions. The Company remains committed to providing excellent customer service and superior technical support.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (916) 679-5146.
Stephen Sowinski
Interstate Advanced Materials
+1 888-768-5759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter