Global Experts Gather in Minneapolis for 2022 OATI Energy Conference
The OATI ‘Smarter-Future-of-Energy’ Conference convenes this week at Mall of America
This conference is all about forging solutions to current and future energy challengers, and we can’t wait to begin the collaboration that it will take to do so.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global energy experts convene today through September 22 to discuss the Smarter Future of Energy at the Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) Energy Conference at Mall of America. The annual OATI Energy Conference empowers OATI customers to connect with renowned, global-energy experts to inspire solutions to industry challenges, discuss new energy technologies, and discover innovative approaches to advance the energy industry and its businesses.
“OATI has a fantastic track record in featuring top-tier speakers that engage conference attendees with information about the energy industry’s most pressing challenges and providing solutions and alternative approaches to navigate successfully through those challenges,” says Jerry Dempsey, Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development. “Conference attendees will have ample opportunities to meet and interact with leading energy experts and learn about Smart Energy technologies at the conference.”
In addition to speakers, the 2022 OATI Energy Conference features product demo sessions, customer use cases, OATI Microgrid Technology Center tours, and multiple ways to meet and network with energy-industry colleagues, seven confirmed speakers and OATI leadership teams and project managers. OATI will be sharing its vision related to the theme, “The Smarter Future of Energy” with presentations on Smart Utilities and Smart Cities, EV Charging and Fleet Management, DERMS, and Advanced Meter Management technology, among others.
“We’re anticipating a very productive and interactive conference for all attendees that will propel our customers and the industry to greater successes, especially as they relate to smart-energy solutions,” adds Dempsey. “This conference is all about forging solutions to current and future energy challengers, and we can’t wait to begin the collaboration that it will take to do so.”
Learn more about the 2022 OATI Energy Conference at this link or contact sales@oati.net.
About OATI
OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today’s energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,500 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to next generation technology and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (www.oati.com) is a leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, and Telangana. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
Danah Ortaleza
OATI
