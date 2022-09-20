Route 18 Surface Improvement Work Extended in Washington County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that surface improvement work on Route 18 in the Borough of Burgettstown and Smith Township has been extended. Work began on June 27 and is anticipated to extend through mid-October, weather and operational dependent.

Motorists can expect single-lane alternating traffic during daylight hours on Route 18 between Smith Street and Union Electric Road during the operations.

Crews from Golden Eagle Construction are performing mountable curb replacement work as part of a Surface Improvement Project which includes multiple routes throughout Washington County.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

