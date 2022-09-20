Route 331 Brush Creek Road Closure in Washington County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 331 (Brush Creek Road) located in Hopewell Township, Washington County. The closure is located between Route 844 (Jefferson Avenue) and Maple Road. Work will begin on Monday, September 26 and will continue until late-November.

The closure is in place to allow crews to demolish the existing bridge and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert and wingwalls and widening of approach roadway. A marked detour will be in place using Route 331 (Brush Creek Road), Route 331/231 (Scenic Drive), and Route 844 (Jefferson Avenue).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

