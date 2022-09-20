Inspection This Week on Route 30 Bridge in E. Lampeter Township, Lancaster County

Right shoulder closure during work hours

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today a bridge inspection is planned for tomorrow and Thursday on the Route 30 bridge spanning the Conestoga River in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County.







Weather permitting, an inspection will be performed on eastbound side of the bridge on Wednesday, September 21, and on the westbound side of the bridge on Thursday, September 22.





Work will be from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The right shoulder of Route 30 will be closed on the side of the bridge where the inspection is being performed. The on- and off-ramps will remain open.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when







Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



