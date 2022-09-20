Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,197 in the last 365 days.

Inspection This Week on Route 30 Bridge in E. Lampeter Township, Lancaster County

Right shoulder closure during work hours

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today a bridge inspection is planned for tomorrow and Thursday on the Route 30 bridge spanning the Conestoga River in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. 


Weather permitting, an inspection will be performed on eastbound side of the bridge on Wednesday, September 21, and on the westbound side of the bridge on Thursday, September 22. 


Work will be from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The right shoulder of Route 30 will be closed on the side of the bridge where the inspection is being performed. The on- and off-ramps will remain open.


Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when 


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


You just read:

Inspection This Week on Route 30 Bridge in E. Lampeter Township, Lancaster County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.