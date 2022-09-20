Wynnewood Road Weekday Lane Closures Planned for Milling, Paving in Lower Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – Weekday lane closures are scheduled on Wynnewood Road between U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) and County Line Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Thursday, September 22, through Friday, October 14, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM for milling and paving under a project to improve travel and safety on a nearly one-mile section of the highway, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This project is intended to provide traffic calming measures designed to enhance safety and mobility throughout the corridor for both motorists and pedestrians.

Improvements under this project include the establishment of a "road diet" on Wynnewood Road that will reconfigure the existing four-lane cartway to one comprising of one travel lane in each direction; construction of a center lane for left turns and dedicated left turn lanes at intersections; and construction of bicycle lanes.

Additional enhancements include applying a high friction surface treatment on Wynnewood Road along the curve approaching U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue); installing a new traffic signal at the Ballytore Road/Old Wynnewood Road intersection; upgrading traffic signal equipment and signing along the corridor; and performing traffic signal phasing modifications.

Marino Corporation of Skippack, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $1.34 million project, which is financed with 100% federal funds. The entire project is expected to finish in spring 2023.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.



Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

