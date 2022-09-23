Tidal Migrations places No. 81 on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Tidal places No. 81 of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Tidal Migrations earned its spot with three-year growth of 582%.

By accelerating their ability to improve their service-to-customers, our software products have gained traction with companies who are keen to use the power of cloud-native services.” — David Colebatch, CEO of Tidal Migrations

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidal Migrations is pleased to announce it placed No. 81 on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Tidal Migrations earned its spot with three-year growth of 582%.

“Our customers are global organizations that are tired of cloud migration projects that go over budget or go over time. We have seen tremendous growth over the past three years because increasingly, companies are ready to unblock themselves to maximize business growth and achieve their company’s goals through cloud transformation,” said David Colebatch, CEO of Tidal Migrations. “By accelerating their ability to improve their service-to-customers, our software products have gained traction with companies who are keen to use the power of cloud-native services.”

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary programs; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

“Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking.”

“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”



About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Tidal Migrations

Tidal’s mission is to enable rapid transformation from Enterprise IT to the Cloud. They achieve this with an application assessment platform, which uses a business-first approach and a purpose-built, scalable framework. Their flagship software platform is designed and built specifically for enterprises to make high impact changes and informed decisions rapidly in their cloud migrations and transformation projects.

Using high-performance assessment and collaboration tools, the business priorities of Tidal’s customers are at the forefront of their cloud migration plans. Tidal simplifies and automates the cloud migration planning process and uses a transformative cloud migration framework. Global customers can increase business agility and transcend labor shortages, through Tidal’s scalable and automated migration processes that allow them to benefit from cloud-native services for a modern business.

Tidal is a Migration & Modernization Software Competency Partner, Advanced Technology Partner, Public Sector Partner, and Select Tier Services Partner with Amazon Web Services. Tidal is also a Managed Partner, Co-Sell Ready Partner, and Gold ISV Partner of Microsoft. Tidal is available on both the AWS Marketplace and Azure Marketplace.