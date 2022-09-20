Greyston Foundation to Hold 40th Anniversary Gala in Celebration of its Mission to Providing Employment Opportunities

The Body Shop Jeff Bridges Mary Calvi

YONKERS, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greyston Foundation will be holding their 40th Anniversary Gala in celebration of their mission on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm at the Hampshire Country Club located at 1025 Cove Road, Mamaroneck, NY 10543. This year’s gala will be emceed by CBS2 News Anchor Mary Calvi and will be honoring The Body Shop with the 2022 Bernie Glassman Trailblazer Award and Academy Award winning actor Jeff Bridges as this year’s Honorary Chair.

“We look forward to celebrating 40 years at our gala as we continue our mission of transforming lives and communities onto a path of personal and professional success through our job opportunities and services,” said Joseph D. Kenner, President and CEO of Greyston. “Achieving this milestone would not be possible without the hard work of our staff and the continued support of our donors, and we look forward to what the next 40 years will bring as we continue to drive societal change in our communities.”

The Body Shop is a global beauty brand with products that contain ethically sourced and natural origin ingredients to help make bodies feel enriched and loved. Founded in 1976, The Body Shop has a 40 year history of activism, seeking social and environmental justice in the countries in which it operates. The Body Shop challenges the beauty industry standards through its exemplary model of business as a force for good, with a commitment to creating a work environment that is open, inclusive, and progressive. The Body Shop will be receiving the Bernie Glassman Trailblazer Award for the successful implementation of Open Hiring in their distribution and retail centers across the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Jeff Bridges is an Academy Award winning actor, musician, photographer, painter, sculptor, and philanthropist. Bridges, along with other industry leaders, founded the End Hunger Network aimed at encouraging, stimulating, and supporting action to end childhood hunger. In addition, Bridges supported President Obama’s initiative to end childhood hunger and also became a spokesperson for the No Kid Hungry campaign for the Share our Strength organization. A long-time supporter of Greyston, Bridges was a close friend to the late Bernie Glassman, the founder of Greyston.

Mary Calvi is an Emmy Award winning journalist and anchor for CBS2 News This Morning and CBS2 News at Noon. Prior to joining CBS News, Calvi served as an anchor and assistant news director for News 12 Westchester, worked with News 12 Long Island, and also served as a national correspondent for USA Networks. In addition to her Emmy Awards, Calvi has been honored for her writing at the New York Festival's World Media Awards, received a National ACE Award for Excellence in Journalism, a Clarion Award for Excellence in Reporting, and the ACIM Award for Excellence in Community Service.

Attendees will enjoy an evening that will include a special 40th Anniversary Tribute, an awards presentation, and an engaging fireside chat between President and CEO Joseph Kenner and David Boynton, CEO of The Body Shop, on the ripple effect of its social impact mission. This year’s gala would not be possible without the wonderful support from the following sponsors: Gold Sponsor – The Body Shop; Silver Sponsor – Jeff Bridges, Aileen Burdick, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Veneruso, Curto, Schwarts & Curto LLP.

To purchase a ticket or take advantage of the sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.greyston.org/gala/. For additional information about the event, please contact Events To Remember at (914) 218-3968 or email EventsCJH@EventsRemember.com.

About Greyston: Greyson is a nonprofit social justice enterprise working to create job opportunities and provide services that enable self-sufficiency through its Open Hiring model. Founded in 1982 by Bernie Glassman, Greyston formed a mission to unlock the power of human potential through inclusive employment, helping to eliminate barriers and provide a path to self-sufficiency. For more information about Greyston, please visit their website at www.greyston.org.