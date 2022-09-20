Cardiovascular Associates of America Partners with Jeff Ozmon
Jeff’s experience with practice governance, operations and all financial performance will be a tremendous asset to CVAUSA and the practices he works with. ”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) today announced the appointment of Jeff Ozman, as a senior strategic advisor effective immediately. Ozmon will consult for CVAUSA providing expertise around the strategic and tactical planning of the platform practices and provide detailed direction and analysis to support business growth opportunities. Ozmon will work closely with CVAUSA’s chief operating officer, Suzette Jaskie, along with the physician and executive leaders of the CVAUSA network.
“Jeff’s experience with practice governance, operations and all financial performance will be a tremendous asset to CVAUSA and the practices he works with. We are very lucky to have Jeff as part of our CVAUSA team,” said Suzette Jaskie, chief operating officer, CVAUSA.
Ozmon has held many prominent positions in healthcare including vice president, consulting at MedAxiom and vice president of operations at Sanger Heart and Vascular. These prominent positions demonstrate Ozmon’s leadership and healthcare acumen. While at Sanger Heart and Vascular he was responsible for leading assimilation post acquisition and the crucial role of operational and clinical integration. He worked extensively across all facets of the business and was instrumental in business development, annual budgets and advance forecasting.
“I look forward to joining an extremely talented group of physicians and professionals that have a vision of transforming healthcare, a change that we can get excited about,” said Jeff Ozmon, senior strategic advisor, CVAUSA.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America backed by Webster Equity Partners aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com

