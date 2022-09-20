Colonel Saab To Celebrate First Anniversary
Award-winning restaurant celebrates with twist on Indian birthday tradition, inviting diners to donate old clothes to charity and receive new clothes plus incentives
• Welcomes second year with launch of ambitious new, six-course tasting menu, events and special treats
• Not only survived the pandemic, Brexit and Cost of Living Crisis, but thrived with awards, celebrity regulars and glowing reviews
Award-winning, luxury Indian restaurant, Colonel Saab will celebrate its first anniversary this October with a twist on an Indian birthday charity tradition, the launch of an exciting new tasting menu, events and special treats for customers.
The unique dining concept was launched in the heart of London by Roop Partap Choudhary, who meticulously crafted the menu and art-festooned destination as a “love letter” to his family and India. And despite being launched in a period which has been blighted by the pandemic, Brexit and cost of living crisis, it has not only survived, but thrived to be named one of the top Indian restaurants by Forbes, winning Best Restaurant in Feed the Lion awards and welcoming regulars from Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai - who says “it is the only place which serves the authentic flavours from home” to pop icons, TV stars and presidents.
To celebrate, Colonel Saab will launch the ambitious, new Memsaab's Tasting Menu, in honour of Choudhary's mother. The £75 progressive tasting menu will give diners the opportunity to choose a wine, Champagne, vodka, whisky or gin for carefully curated cocktails which Chef Sohan Bhandari will pair with each of the six courses, which include Chilli Mogo - crispy-fried cassava in tangy, soy tamarind - Sarsoi Ajwaini Fish Tikka - mustard and carom marinated fillet - lotus stem koftas and Malpua Waffles laced with rabri and sprinkled in rose petals.
The modern Indian restaurant at the grand, former Holborn Town Hall will also mark its second year by inviting guests to join them in the Indian birthday tradition of wearing new clothes and donating old garments to charity - for the first week of October, every diner who brings an old piece of clothing for them to donate to their charity partner Shelter will receive a new, Colonel Saab t-shirt plus 10% discount from the bill. Diners will also receive a complimentary amuse-bouche dessert on 1 and 2 October.
Colonel Saab owner, Roop Partap Choudhary says: “I wanted to celebrate the diverse cultures and powerful role food plays in India, by introducing the capital to the authentic flavours and textures that are lovingly prepared at homes, street markets and royal kitchens across India.
“And I am humbled and thrilled by the reception Colonel Saab has enjoyed from Londoners over the past year and look forward to celebrating our first anniversary with everybody and welcoming in our second year with exciting new menus and plans.”
Colonel Saab's menu and museum-worthy artworks are a homage to Choudhary's travels across India with his mother, Mrs Binny Choudhary and father, Colonel Manbeer, who was given the honorific name ‘Colonel Saab’ - shared by the restaurant - while serving in the Indian Army. The postings across India enabled them to experience the continent's rich diversity of food from traditional local lunches in the tents of Rajasthan to British-inspired Indian breakfasts in the Officer’s Mess and banquets hosted by Indian nobility and Maharajas.
Choudhary spent a year retracing his father’s footsteps across India by train, bus and car with Indian food royalty, Karen Anand to curate contemporary twists on dishes passed down through the generations of people they met, with many regional specialities appearing for the first time on a London menu.
The exciting, all-day dining menu introduces diners to progressive takes on nostalgic dishes, from British and Indian fusion afternoon high tea, regional favourites rarely served in the UK, like the Cauliflower 65, signature dishes, like the Falahari Curry Kofta, their popular Gutti Vankaya - Andhra curry, baby aubergines in tangy tamarind gravy - and the restaurant’s outstanding desserts, including signatures like the Rasmalai Milk Cake in cardamom cream and Boondi Caviar or the Bengali, Mishti Doi Cheesecake in jaggery syrup.
Dining at Colonel Saab is also a feast for the eyes, with a treasure trove of eclectic Indian art and artefacts collected by his family on their travels, lovingly brought to the space under challenging conditions.
Downstairs, a grand, pure silver door from a Gujarat temple greets you, while upstairs features a carved temple door from South India. The opulent dining room is bathed in light by a canopy of ornate chandeliers from Firozabad. A drinks bar made by Asprey for the Maharaja of Patiala takes pride of place in the private dining room, while 17th and 18th century Tanjore paintings and handwoven Persian silk carpets adorn the walls and precious decanters and crockery from the palace of the Maharaja of Faridkot shimmer in cabinets.
The Colonel Saab staff bring the decadent surroundings to life, happily regaling diners with the rich stories and histories of the sumptuous artwork collected by the Choudhary family.
Every element of Colonel Saab has been lovingly and imaginatively crafted to create a multi-sensory experience of India, including the drinks. A Masala Dabba - or spice box - of artisanal gins, whiskies and rums based on Indian botanicals has been created with the Diageo mixology team, along with innovative cocktails by celebrated mixologist Antony Bertin, designed to complement the food and named after Choudhary's family members.
When Colonel Saab and his wife returned home, they channeled their unique experiences into serving the community, starting with a modest hotel and continuing their journey with boutique and palace hotels, which are now managed by their proud son Roop. He began his work life in their hotel kitchens as a young man and continues the proud legacy of hospitality that spans more than three decades, with Colonel Saab.
As he prepares to celebrate the restaurant’s first anniversary, Choudhary is on course to set a new benchmark in London, continuing the family tradition of celebrating the vibrant and diverse culture of India’s food and history with humility, elegance and originality.
