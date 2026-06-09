Banff Pilot Showcases Rewards-Based Approach to Responsible Visitor Behaviour

Couple transporting their bikes on Roam Transit buses from Banff to Lake Minnewanka Photo credit: Robert Massey/Banff & Lake Louise Tourism

BANFF, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banff & Lake Louise Tourism is launching a first-of-its-kind pilot activation in Canada to test how rewarding responsible travel behaviours can help reduce congestion and emissions in Banff National Park.Media are invited to attend a live, on-the-ground activation demonstrating how positive visitor behaviours can be recognized in real time, offering a visual, human-centered story tied to responsible visitation in Banff.WHAT:A live pilot pop-up activation demonstrating a new rewards-based approach to encouraging responsible visitor behaviour, with select participants receiving free admission to the Whyte Museum as part of the Park Mode responsible visitation initiative.WHEN:Saturday, June 13, 202609:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.WHERE:Banff Train Station (parking area next to the traffic circle)Banff, AlbertaWHO:• Banff & Lake Louise Tourism• Supported by partners including the Whyte Museum and Mt. Norquay• Town of Banff including Mayor Corrie DiMannoWHY IT MATTERS:• A timely response to growing tourism pressure in Banff, including congestion and parking challenges• A positive, solutions-focused story encouraging responsible travel instead of restricting behaviour• A pilot with potential to scale, positioning Banff as a testing ground for innovative tourism solutions• A strong visual and interview opportunity, with real visitors being rewarded and sharing their reactions on-siteMEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:• Visuals of carpool groups being rewarded on arrival• On-site interviews with participating visitors• Interviews with Banff & Lake Louise Tourism spokespeople• Interview with Mayor of Banff, Corrie DiManno• B-roll of activity at Banff’s largest parking hub###ABOUT BANFF AND LAKE LOUISEBanff and Lake Louise offer incredible experiences that reconnect people to the natural world. Situated in the stunning Canadian Rocky Mountains in Banff National Park, within a UNESCO World Heritage Site, accessible year-round adventure and wellness are cultivated every day of the year by visitors from across the globe. Home to three ski resorts, countless glacier-fed lakes, two vibrant townsites, and authentic Canadian culture and cuisine, this place is unforgettable.For more information contact:Jenevieve Dulude (she/her)

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