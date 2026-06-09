Banff Pilot Showcases Rewards-Based Approach to Responsible Visitor Behaviour
Media are invited to attend a live, on-the-ground activation demonstrating how positive visitor behaviours can be recognized in real time, offering a visual, human-centered story tied to responsible visitation in Banff.
WHAT:
A live pilot pop-up activation demonstrating a new rewards-based approach to encouraging responsible visitor behaviour, with select participants receiving free admission to the Whyte Museum as part of the Park Mode responsible visitation initiative.
WHEN:
Saturday, June 13, 2026
09:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
WHERE:
Banff Train Station (parking area next to the traffic circle)
Banff, Alberta
WHO:
• Banff & Lake Louise Tourism
• Supported by partners including the Whyte Museum and Mt. Norquay
• Town of Banff including Mayor Corrie DiManno
WHY IT MATTERS:
• A timely response to growing tourism pressure in Banff, including congestion and parking challenges
• A positive, solutions-focused story encouraging responsible travel instead of restricting behaviour
• A pilot with potential to scale, positioning Banff as a testing ground for innovative tourism solutions
• A strong visual and interview opportunity, with real visitors being rewarded and sharing their reactions on-site
MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:
• Visuals of carpool groups being rewarded on arrival
• On-site interviews with participating visitors
• Interviews with Banff & Lake Louise Tourism spokespeople
• Interview with Mayor of Banff, Corrie DiManno
• B-roll of activity at Banff’s largest parking hub
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ABOUT BANFF AND LAKE LOUISE
Banff and Lake Louise offer incredible experiences that reconnect people to the natural world. Situated in the stunning Canadian Rocky Mountains in Banff National Park, within a UNESCO World Heritage Site, accessible year-round adventure and wellness are cultivated every day of the year by visitors from across the globe. Home to three ski resorts, countless glacier-fed lakes, two vibrant townsites, and authentic Canadian culture and cuisine, this place is unforgettable.
For more information contact:
Jenevieve Dulude (she/her)
Senior Manager Earned Media & Influencer Relations
Banff & Lake Louise Tourism
media@banfflakelouise.com
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