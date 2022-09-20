Relative Insight Opens New Office in Philadelphia
Growing text analytics software company continues expansion into the United States with the addition of a national sales office
We are excited to call Philly one of our homes...Already, we have been lucky enough to provide some of the country’s largest companies with advanced text analytics solutions.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relative Insight, a comparative text analytics software company, today announced the opening of its new Philadelphia office. The office is the company’s second location in the United States. Headquartered and founded in Lancaster in the United Kingdom, the company also has offices in London and New York. This news comes as Relative Insight continues to experience record growth, with a year-over-year growth rate of 97%.
— Ben Hookway, CEO of Relative Insight
“Nearly 80 percent of our clients are U.S.-based, so it makes sense to increase our presence in North America,” said Ben Hookway, CEO of Relative Insight. “We are excited to call Philly one of our homes, and know it will be a great cultural fit for our team’s work ethic: rolling up our sleeves and getting things done. Already, we have been lucky enough to provide some of the country’s largest companies with advanced text analytics solutions.”
Relative Insight’s existing U.S.-based office in New York is focused on account management and marketing, while this new location will be solely focused on sales. The in-office model will support the company’s culture of collaborative work and on-the-ground learning from colleagues and customers. The Philadelphia team will work together to continue Relative Insight’s growth trajectory, increase profitability and build and maintain relationships with customers.
The new office is located at 1100 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia.
About Relative Insight
Relative Insight is a comparative text analytics software that helps organizations generate actionable insights from text data - using technology originally developed for law enforcement.
Relative’s platform combines AI-powered natural language processing with advanced comparative linguistics to analyze any source of text data and drive enhanced contextual understandings of target audiences, competitors and trends. By comparing any amount of qualitative data, Relative Insight reveals differences and similarities in how people and brands speak, using methodology that enables users to glean unique insights in a fast and scalable way.
With offices in Lancaster, London, New York and Philadelphia, Relative Insight has a growing international client list including leading global companies such as Sky, Nespresso, Starbucks, General Mills, MetLife and Sony. relativeinsight.com
