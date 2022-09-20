International Esports Federation Enters New Partnership with Leading Travel Supplier Inspira Holding
All members of the Federation will now have access to their own travel booking platform with more than 1.8 million accommodation options at the best prices
The addition of IESF to our portfolio of key partners reinforces our commitment to sports, to which Inspira can provide great value by helping their members save time and money on travel”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Esports Federation (IESF) has recently entered a new partnership agreement with the leading Closed User Group (CUG) travel supplier Inspira Holding. This partnership will give members of the IESF access to user-friendly booking engines to access hotels, resorts, and other travel products. Access to car rentals, flights, excursions, and cruises will soon be available to all users.
— Somit Talwar, CEO of Inspira Holding
IESF President Vlad Marinescu said: "This partnership with Inspira brings enormous value to the Federation. Not only do we offer travel solutions to our members but we do so hand in hand with a company that is highly committed to innovation while offering an unbeatable inventory of resorts at the most competitive prices."
Inspira leverages password-protected environments to offer the best discounts available. In addition to hyper-competitive prices, great customer service and world-class technology make Inspira the most competitive CUG booking platform.
“The addition of IESF to our portfolio of key partners not only means we have enrolled millions of members worldwide but reinforces our commitment to sports clubs and federations, to which Inspira can provide great value by helping their members save time and money on travel,” stated Mr. Somit Talwar, CEO of Inspira Holding.
About Inspira Holding
Inspira Holding, known for its technology, value pricing, and customer service, is a travel loyalty provider trusted by large organizations and top suppliers worldwide. Leveraging the power of travel and hyper-competitive pricing, Inspira builds member, employee, and customer loyalty. To date, Inspira partners with membership organizations representing over 80,000,000 million consumers.
Its journey started back in 2012 in Southern California with a small group of developers and entrepreneurs that shared, above all else, a deeply rooted passion for travel. They set out to create various Closed User Group travel platforms that empowered employee benefits, resort loyalty, and wellness incentive programs for many institutions and large corporations worldwide that would ultimately allow people to access more affordable travel. The team grew and so did its presence. The company opened more offices throughout the USA and Latin America. In recent years, they have experienced exponential growth to the point of being present on all continents, providing travel and tech development services now also in Europe and Asia.
About the International Esports Federation
IESF is the uniting body for World Esports. Founded in 2008 by nine member nations, IESF is currently composed of 128 Member Federations across five continents. IESF brings together all Esports stakeholders to achieve a united ecosystem for the development of sustainable and responsible gaming worldwide. The IESF WE Championships is the biggest multi-sport spectacle of esports in the world. IESF also organizes the annual World Esports Summit in order to support the highest standard of esports governance worldwide.
