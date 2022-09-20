International Esports Federation Enters New Partnership with Leading Travel Supplier Inspira Holding

All members of the Federation will now have access to their own travel booking platform with more than 1.8 million accommodation options at the best prices

The addition of IESF to our portfolio of key partners reinforces our commitment to sports, to which Inspira can provide great value by helping their members save time and money on travel” — Somit Talwar, CEO of Inspira Holding