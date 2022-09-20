Wisecars unveils car rental comparison in Dutch

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisecars is celebrating its 7th birthday this month by launching the site in Dutch. The car rental comparison site has 17 000 locations worldwide and currently offers services in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese and Russian.

Wisecars is a car rental comparison site giving travelers an accessible overview of car rental deals from different companies. Wisecars has partnered with multiple companies operating and offering services in the Netherlands such as Avis, Sixt, Budget, Thrifty, Enterprise, Europcar, Happycar and Skyscanner.

“Dutchmen search and book rental cars through Wisecars every day. We’re glad we are able to provide them with our service in their mother language,” stated Wisecars spokesperson Steve Brax. “Our website is designed as a one-stop shop to find the best deals available. Our mission is to make car rental easier and adding another language means many more travelers have access to our service.”

About

We are a proud and energetic car hire broker which offers price comparisons of major independent hire car suppliers around the world! We aim to provide travellers with the ultimate road trip experience.

