Troy A. LeMaile-Stovall, CEO of TEDCO, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Troy A. LeMaile-Stovall, CEO of TEDCO, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Troy A. LeMaile-Stovall and TEDCO foster an inclusive and entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. They are experts at Identifying, investing, and helping technology companies grow in Maryland. Awesome!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Troy A. LeMaile-Stovall, CEO of TEDCO for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Troy A. LeMaile-Stovall joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT TEDCO
TEDCO enhances economic development growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology companies in Maryland. Take our customer satisfaction survey and let us know how we're doing
TEDCO (Maryland Technology Development Corporation) is an independent instrumentality of the State of Maryland, established by the Maryland General Assembly in 1998, to facilitate the creation of businesses and support their growth in all regions of the State. TEDCO's role is to be Maryland's leading source of funding for early-stage, technology-based businesses; to provide other business assistance to entrepreneurs throughout the State; and to foster technology transfer and commercialization from the State’s universities and Federal labs. TEDCO is leading innovation to market in Maryland and contributing to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem in the State through its various programs and funds.
Troy A. LeMaile-Stovall joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Troy A. LeMaile-Stovall discusses the newest offerings of TEDCO, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Troy A. LeMaile-Stovall joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Troy A. LeMaile-Stovall was amazing. The success of TEDCO is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Troy A. LeMaile-Stovall on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, "It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like TEDCO."
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO's and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs.
