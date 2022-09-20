Labfront Grants Supporting The Next Generation of Researchers

Labfront has two upcoming research grants for students interested in collecting physiological data using Garmin wearable devices.

This grant program is a great way for students to utilize wearable technology that might have been inaccessible otherwise.” — Dr. Leon Brudy, Business Development Manager at Garmin Health

BOSTON, MASS, U.S.A., September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Labfront, a leader in advancing data-driven health research, is offering grants for students interested in collecting physiological data. The grant program provides up-and-coming researchers with the funding and tools they need to pursue valuable studies that help society.

Labfront is a global startup delivering health researchers a code-free digital biomarker collection and analytics platform to usher in a new era of data-rich research. As part of its mission to support academic research, Labfront runs annual grant initiatives in hopes of helping nascent researchers accomplish their study goals. The grants include Garmin wearables to help collect digital biomarkers such as heart rate and sleep. Labfront’s 2022 Summer Grant received nearly 150 applications from students all over the world.

“Garmin is proud to be working with Labfront to provide wearable devices for their research grants,” said Dr. Leon Brudy, Business Development Manager at Garmin Health. “This grant program is a great way for students to utilize wearable technology that might have been inaccessible otherwise.”

There are two upcoming research grants upcoming in this initiative, one will be given to an undergraduate student this fall, and the other to a graduate student in winter. Both grants are for students of all disciplinary backgrounds worldwide who are interested in collecting physiological data in their research. The awardee of each grant will be given an honorarium, a Labfront Advanced plan, and five Garmin wearable devices. Students can apply for the Fall 2022 Grant from now until November 15, 2022. Application dates for the Winter 2023 Grant will be announced soon.

For details on how to apply and for information on other grant opportunities, visit Labfront’s Grants page.



About Labfront

Labfront is a global startup specializing in health data analytics. It is currently disrupting academic health research through its code-free digital biomarker collection and analytics platform. With the recent explosion of sensors in the scientific community, Labfront is helping health researchers process the overwhelming amount of complex data and transition to the data-rich future.

For more information, visit labfront.com.



About Garmin Health

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage Garmin’s extensive wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers’ commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted partner. For more information, email our press team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at garmin.com/health.