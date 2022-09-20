HL Mando and Argus Cyber Security Join Forces to Protect Safety-Critical Automotive Systems

HL Mando and Argus sign partnership MOU

New partnership with Argus will enable HL Mando to strengthen its cyber security capabilities and comply with new global automotive regulations and standards.

HL Mando’s safety-critical systems protected by Argus will allow compliance with regulations while allowing OEMs and ultimately its customers, to rest assured their vehicles will operate safely.” — Mr. Seonghyun Cho, President, HL Mando

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HL Mando, the leading global supplier of automotive systems, and Argus Cyber Security, a world leader in cyber security products and services for mobility platforms, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to bolster the cyber security capabilities of HL Mando.

By partnering with Argus, HL Mando will be able to comply with new international automotive cyber security regulations that mandate all suppliers in the industry to meet performance and audit requirements.

HL Mando, established in 1962, is a global Tier 1 supplier of automobile safety-critical systems such as brakes, steering, and suspension to more than 60 companies, including the top nine OEMs. Moving towards autonomous driving and connected vehicles, HL Mando is now expanding its technology domain to integrated chassis systems and prognostic health monitoring, as well as applying cyber security to its systems through connectivity.

The partnership between the companies will strengthen HL Mando’s cyber security capabilities, helping to keep vehicles safe from cyber attacks and to ensure compliance with new global automotive regulations and standards. Such capabilities will be essential to advance the development of autonomous driving, electric and connected vehicles.

Mr. Seonghyun Cho, President, HL Mando, stated: “This partnership is part of HL Mando’s vision to help the automotive industry advance CASE megatrends with better safety and security. With HL Mando’s safety-critical systems protected by Argus’ cyber security solutions, not only can we comply with the cyber security regulation, but also allow OEMs and ultimately, their customers, to rest assured that their vehicles will operate safely.”

Argus brings expert automotive knowledge gained from multiple cyber projects with major OEMs worldwide. By deploying Argus’ ECU protection and vehicle vulnerability management technologies, HL Mando will be able to enhance the security of its complex and safety-critical systems, as well as those of its affiliates, such as HL Klemove. In addition, Argus will provide HL Mando with consulting and engineering services, including threat analysis and risk assessment (TARA) and cyber security testing, which are essential for meeting compliance requirements.

Ronen Smoly, Argus CEO added, "Argus is honored to be selected by HL Mando as its cyber security partner, and we look forward to partnering with HL Mando in both enhancing its cyber security capabilities to protect vehicles and complying with the new automotive regulations and standards. This partnership brings together the best of both worlds - the distinguished quality of HL Mando’s automotive systems and our cutting-edge cyber security solutions - and will allow vehicle manufacturers to provide consumers with the utmost in high-end, safe, and secure vehicles."



Argus Cyber Security

Argus is a global leader in cyber security for connected mobility, providing products and services for embedded automotive systems and backend, fleet-level security functions. Founded in 2014, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Michigan, Stuttgart, Paris, Tokyo, and Seoul. Argus is an independent subsidiary of Elektrobit, a leading provider of automotive software products and services. Visit Argus Cyber Security at https://www.argus-sec.com.