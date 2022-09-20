Yeliza Centeio, Founder of Integral Marketing & Advertising, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Yeliza Centeio, Founder of Integral Marketing & Advertising, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Yeliza Centeio, Founder of Integral Marketing & Advertising is a powerhouse. Her approach to strategy and unique creativity is a wining combination.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Yeliza Centeio, Founder of Integral Marketing & Advertising for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Yeliza Centeio joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Integral Marketing & Advertising
Our agency is not like traditional agencies. We offer an effective and efficient model called the distributed model, also known as the virtual agency model. This model is more flexible over working hours and our ad agency can focus on the areas where our clients need help. We have part-time and full-time employees, contractors, freelancers, and more working together to meet the needs of our clients. Utilizing the best talent possible, whether that’s a full-time employee or not helps us exceed our client’s needs.
Flexibility is the fundamental point of our agency. Our model includes different time zones, geographical locations, and cultural backgrounds- which offers alternatives and endless possibilities as well as many opportunities to find the best talent possible with location not being a limitation.
We service brands across various industries on both the B2B and B2C side, are nimble enough to support start-ups, and even partner with other agencies to complement their offerings.
Yeliza Centeio joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Yeliza Centeio discusses the newest offerings of Integral Marketing & Advertising, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Yeliza Centeio joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Yeliza Centeio was amazing. The success of Integral Marketing & Advertising is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Yeliza Centeio on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Integral Marketing & Advertising. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Yeliza Centeio who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Yeliza Centeio”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
