Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,641 in the last 365 days.

Grand Participation of Paramount Looms at the Vibrant Weavers Expo that saw a Foot Fall of 40,000 People

Paramount Looms Participating in "Vibrant Weavers Expo"

Paramount Looms Participating in "Vibrant Weavers Expo"

Vibrant Expo Organized by FOGWA

Vibrant Expo Organized by FOGWA

Sahil Multani with Chief Minister of Gujarat

Sahil Multani with Chief Minister of Gujarat

Paramount Looms participated in the nationally acclaimed 'Vibrant Weavers Expo' organized by the FOGWA from 26th to 28th August in Surat.

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 2012, in mere 10 years, Paramount Looms has become one of the most trusted textile loom machines manufacturer and suppliers in Gujarat, with clientele overseas. The brand is known for its untimely service, authentic products, and 24/7 client support. For the longest time, the company has participated in several exhibitions and expos worldwide to fulfill the demand of the dynamic market.

This year also, Paramount Looms participated in the nationally acclaimed three-day 'Vibrant Weavers Expo' organized by the 'Federation of Gujarat Weavers Welfare Association' (FOGWA) from 26th August to 28th August in Surat. The expo is a pedestal for small, midsize, and large textile weaving companies that have made a significant mark in Gujarat's textile industry. It exhibits an entire range of weaving products that have made Gujarat- the largest textile hub in the country.

Paramount Looms got a chance to exhibit their quality textile weaving machines to a crowd of 40,000 plus people in just three days. The company could interact directly with the buyers and exhibit different varieties of fabrics woven in the textile weaving machines in one place.

Saahil I. Multani, owner of Paramount Looms said, "Gujarat's textile market has been growing rapidly for the last two decades. Though Covid and sales severely hit us cooled down, the surge during the post-Covid era is something never seen before. Gujarat alone has contributed 12% of Indian garment production and 38% of manmade fiber production. Today, Surat contributes 50% to the production of art silk fabric in the country. It is significant for us to be a part of such a growing economy. We are proud to be associated among the best fabric weaving machinery dealers with a clientele across the globe."

Paramount Looms regularly participates in grand exhibitions to connect with its clients and other textile weavers. It is a pride in its own that in just 10 years, Paramount has become a leading name in textile machine manufacturing and dealership.

Paramount Looms
Paramount Looms
+91 98255 78639
info@paramountlooms.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Grand Participation of Paramount Looms at the Vibrant Weavers Expo that saw a Foot Fall of 40,000 People

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Textiles & Fabric Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.