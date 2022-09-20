Grand Participation of Paramount Looms at the Vibrant Weavers Expo that saw a Foot Fall of 40,000 People
Paramount Looms participated in the nationally acclaimed 'Vibrant Weavers Expo' organized by the FOGWA from 26th to 28th August in Surat.SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 2012, in mere 10 years, Paramount Looms has become one of the most trusted textile loom machines manufacturer and suppliers in Gujarat, with clientele overseas. The brand is known for its untimely service, authentic products, and 24/7 client support. For the longest time, the company has participated in several exhibitions and expos worldwide to fulfill the demand of the dynamic market.
This year also, Paramount Looms participated in the nationally acclaimed three-day 'Vibrant Weavers Expo' organized by the 'Federation of Gujarat Weavers Welfare Association' (FOGWA) from 26th August to 28th August in Surat. The expo is a pedestal for small, midsize, and large textile weaving companies that have made a significant mark in Gujarat's textile industry. It exhibits an entire range of weaving products that have made Gujarat- the largest textile hub in the country.
Paramount Looms got a chance to exhibit their quality textile weaving machines to a crowd of 40,000 plus people in just three days. The company could interact directly with the buyers and exhibit different varieties of fabrics woven in the textile weaving machines in one place.
Saahil I. Multani, owner of Paramount Looms said, "Gujarat's textile market has been growing rapidly for the last two decades. Though Covid and sales severely hit us cooled down, the surge during the post-Covid era is something never seen before. Gujarat alone has contributed 12% of Indian garment production and 38% of manmade fiber production. Today, Surat contributes 50% to the production of art silk fabric in the country. It is significant for us to be a part of such a growing economy. We are proud to be associated among the best fabric weaving machinery dealers with a clientele across the globe."
Paramount Looms regularly participates in grand exhibitions to connect with its clients and other textile weavers. It is a pride in its own that in just 10 years, Paramount has become a leading name in textile machine manufacturing and dealership.
