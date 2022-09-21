The 3E Event: Where Women Come to Unlock the Most Empowered Version of Themselves
Heal your heart and theirs. The 3E Event empowers women and heals the hearts of children who lost their mothers.
8th Annual 3E Event raises funds for motherless children and raises hope, courage and tenacity inside of every woman who attends
The 3E Event is the 2-day getaway you've been craving. We're honored to host this empowering retreat where women become the person who lives life on her terms and achieves the dreams of her life.”GLENDALE, CALIF, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liza Boubari, creator of The 3E Healing Method and founder of HealWithin, a mind-body healing and stress management center for women, proudly invites women of all ages to The 8th Annual 3E Event, Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, at The Westin Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Tickets are available at two for $500 and $299 for individuals. Visit The3Eevent.com/tickets to register and learn more.
— Liza Bourbari, founder of The 3E Method of Healing Your Heart and Your Life
What is 3E?
“Three is an important number to me. Three is my birth date and E is the first initial of my given name, Elizabeth,” says Boubari. “Three represents ‘Trinity’ or Mind, Body, and Emotions. Faith-based people say, ‘In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.’ In the 3E Method, E stands for Evoke, Embrace, Evolve.
• Evoke what was – Discover and let go of the past.
• Embrace what is – Surrender and accept the present.
• Evolve to what will be – Transform and create and welcome the future.”
At 8th Annual 3E Event, women will go on an adventurous, healing, and inspiring "Journey Within" to harness their inner power and emerge with a confidence, tenacity, and courage to Evoke, Embrace, and Evolve to build the life they desire for the next chapters in life.
“The 3E Event is the 2-day getaway you've been waiting for. We are honored to host women through this empowering retreat to become the person who lives life on her terms and achieves the dreams of her life,” says Boubari. “Set this next chapter of your life on the trajectory you desire. It is possible. Come. See for yourself.” The3EEvent.com/Tickets.
Attendees will work with a variety of empowerment gurus, business strategists, healers, book publishers, clutter experts and others who will elevate their hearts, minds, and lives along the 3E journey. Guests will work with:
1. Liza Boubari, Creator of The 3E Methodology and host of The 3E Event. After healing her own life more than 20 years ago, she now finds joy in empowering women to live their best lives.
2. Michael D. Butler, Title Sponsor and international book publisher turning women’s stories into books and their passions into careers that empower people toward greatness.
3. Jennifer L. Horspool, Mistress of Ceremonies, international speaker, global brand strategist, and founder of Engagement PR & Marketing who elevates brands by getting business owners, executives, and companies seen, known, and revered for their expertise.
4. Lisa MacCarley, Probate and conservatorship attorney and an advocate for women’s rights who led the Britney Spears’ #FreeBritney campaign when her constitutional rights were violated and became internationally recognized as a leader of the probate court reform movement.
5. Mel Mason, The Clutter Expert who guides women to free their minds and lives from clutter to experience greater happiness and abundance in every area of their lives.
6. Jasmine Montoya, Intuitive guide and healing facilitator who guides women to self-actualization, peace , and love, as they define the life they want and create their new reality.
7. Conni Ponturo, Pilates instructor and a leading authority in finding joy in movement to live pain-free at every age with a harmonious connection of mind, emotions, and body.
8. Natalie Shaghzoian, Holistic healer who guides women to transform anger and anxiety into physical, mental, and spiritual balance.
9. Baydsar Thomasian, Political consultant who challenges and inspires women to aim high, solve problems, and make their indelible impact on society.
10. Patrina Wisdom, Wealth mentor who inspires women through her Badass Bodacious Life Movement to approach life unapologetically to become the CEO of every part of their lives.
The 3E Event is sponsored by Michael D. Butler, CEO of Beyond Publishing Global, along with So Cal HH & Hospice, Meline Mkrtichian Law, Engagement PR & Marketing, BIGO Live, Business Life Magazine, Pooch Parlor, and PurpleZ. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will support Heal Within International – a 501(c)(3) charity supporting motherless children.
If you are ready to transform your life, expand your mind, and elevate your success, come to The 3E Event.
