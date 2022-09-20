Fourier Intelligence Expands its Strategic Partnerships Once Again
Fourier Intelligence and SensoRehab sign a partnership to improve the reach of rehabilitation technology solutions
Rehabilitation is now possible in your home environment”SINGAPORE, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Antipov, SensoRehab’s Commercial and Business Development Director, signed a strategic alliance partnership with Fourier Intelligence's Co-founder and Global Chief Executive Officer, Zen Koh; Fourier Intelligence's General Manager, Owen Teoh; and Senior Manager of Fourier Intelligence's Portfolio Management, Peggy Khoo via Zoom on 19 September 2022.
The virtual event started with short exchanges between the representatives highlighting the partnership’s future and mutual benefits, "Rehabilitation is now possible in your home environment", stated Zen Koh. “We look forward to working with Daniel and his team to further our mission to provide access to intelligent rehabilitation technologies to empower clinicians and patients globally.”
Daniel Antipov mirrors the sentiments with, “We are excited to start our partnership with Fourier Intelligence - one of the leading rehabilitation solutions providers in Asia-Pacific. Both of our companies are looking forward to making efficient advanced medical technologies more accessible to people all over the world. We consider this as a small first step to a great journey in helping people together with Fourier Intelligence”
SensoRehab represents an Information Technology start-up specialising in manufacturing medical devices to rehabilitate neurological diseases such as stroke, Parkinson’s, and Neuropathy. The company has been granted class 1A FDA clearance. SensoRehab’s smart glove is scientifically proven to be 2.5x more effective than the conventional rehabilitation methods.
The partnership will help SensoRehab reach a wider audience via Fourier Intelligence's international presence and clientele. Specifically, the market presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, Fourier Intelligence will continue expanding its upper limb product portfolio while providing additional solutions for home rehabilitation products. SensoRehab provides continuous home rehabilitation through its portable and wireless smart glove rehabilitation complex incorporating more than 20 games with regular updates making rehabilitation enjoyable with accessible software from any PC or laptop.
Fourier Intelligence is building its scope of international partnerships and various rehabilitation solutions via its RehabHub™, where it currently provides 190 rehabilitation products through over 30 global companies, making it the company with one of the largest portfolios and reach of rehabilitation solutions. The expanding growth of Fourier Intelligence's partnerships strengthens the vision of the company's RehabHub™ as the most comprehensive catalogue of rehabilitation solutions comprising of robotics therapy, neuromodulation, sensor technology, virtual reality, and functional electrical stimulation.
