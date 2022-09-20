SCCG Enters into Strategic Advisory Agreement with B-GAMING

SCCG + B Gaming Release Icon SCCG Management Logo

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management Founder and CEO, Stephen Crystal, announced today the execution of an agreement with BGAMING, to provide strategic advisory and business development services for North America.

Stephen Crystal said of the event, “We are very excited to partner with BGAMING, their fast-growing iGaming content combines a passion for gaming with extensive expertise in the online casino industry. BGAMING and SCCG form a veteran duo with a combined 50 years of experience in iGaming. We have a great presence in the online casino industry at SCCG. Our best-in-class resources and services, paired with BGAMING’s online casino games, will fill a major gap in this growing industry.”

Director of BGAMING, Marina Ostrovtsova, said of the partnership, “SCCG was a natural fit with our aligned goal of launching the next generation of retention oriented content in the North American market. Together we’re excited to help new studios go-live and to help operators better engage their players.”

The North American iCasino market is rapidly growing and the demand for new games consistently grows with each new jurisdiction. BGAMING has joined forces with SCCG to accelerate this process by providing online slot games to regulated online casinos. BGaming’s fundamental value is that the player and player choice always come first. Therefore, they constantly analyze and study player needs and preferences to make unique and attractive products for everyone. SCCG Management is the top advisory firm in the gaming industry with over 30 years of experience.

ABOUT BGAMING

BGaming’s portfolio includes 90+ products such as video slots, video poker, lottery, card and casual games with HD graphics and a clear user interface for every device. Headquartered in Malta, the development offices of the company are located in Poland and Georgia.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG specializes in the investment in and development of worldwide brands, governmental and regulatory management support, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international land-based casinos, sports wagering, internet gambling, gaming, esports and entertainment markets.

CONTACT