ConnectionsGRP Launches Sales and Marketing Module
ConnectionsGRP Launches Sales and Marketing Module
Vacation Sales Connect (VS Connect©) Generates Leads From New Channels
and Increases Existing Customer Conversions
ConnectionsGRP, which helps properties digitize and personalize the internal and external guest communication journey, has unveiled its latest module in the Connections collection of communications solutions.
ConnectionsGRP designs, develops, and deploys transformative communication technology solutions. Its platform, in coordination with Syniverse technology, allows full integration with all mobile messaging channels such as text, WhatsApp, and chat, alongside any business’ established voice channel.
Anthony Link, CEO of ConnectionsGRP, says that prior to VS Connect, “The primary method of tele-sales was predictive dialing and progressive dialing under a consumer consent banner. This method was expensive, cumbersome, and due to the new Telephony phone technology, increasingly being flagged as spam. Contact rates decreased month on month and telephone numbers were flagged more often.”
ConnectionsGRP internal research showed that in one particular case, Email open rates were less than 16%, contact rates for Outbound calls were on 12% and the inbound rate, driven from marketing, was less than 3%.
Due to rapid consumer adoption and engagement dependency on email to drive marketing was reduced by 60%. As reported by Connections GRP, the client allocated more resources to handle text based conversations; with VS Connect, the initial overall contact rate increased to 28% vs. 12 % prior to the adoption of the new module. Since the integration, 85% of all sales have had text messaging involved.
James (“JC”) Cunningham, Senior Vice President of ConnectionsGRP said “The system texts incoming guests using a toll free, text enabled number, that can be clicked on to initiate the tour booking process. From that point on the messaging goes through a hub allowing for communications with nearly every department including a conversational sales team, an appointment setting team, and a core sales team. We invite any company who wants to effectively engage their guests in a smart, meaningful way to schedule a demo of Connections Omni-Channel solution to learn more about integrating voice, text, and chat over any existing communication system.”
ConnectionsGRP
ConnectionsGRP was designed to provide a more consultative approach to Resorts/Vacation Rentals/Properties that want to effectively engage their guests in a smart, meaningful way. Their CPaaS technology facilitates omni-channel communication throughout the entire guest journey, from reservations to guest remarketing providing a competitive edge with modular multi-touch ComTech Solutions.
Georgi Bohrod Gordon
