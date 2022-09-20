Submit Release
Harrington Group Quality Management Software Webinar Series

Quality Management Software Demo Series - Hosted by John Cachat, recognized Quality Process Expert

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harrington Group International LLC (HGI) delivers quality management software (QMS) solutions for both small and medium sized businesses, and large international conglomerates worldwide. HGI has received requests from both current customers and prospective customers for a series of brief (15 minute) events that discuss the problems, solutions, and ROI associated with HGI’s most popular modules.

22-Sep How to Increase Corrective Action Effectiveness
REGISTER : https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7694907263682468624

27-Sep How to Solve the Top 3 Calibration System problems
REGISTER : https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7694907263682468624

29-Sep How to Solve your HR Training Nightmares
REGISTER : https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4496088189502647311

4-Oct Introduction to the Harrington Quality Management System - HQMS (30 min)
REGISTER : https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8552977133228728844

6-Oct Better than XLS for Project Management, but not too complex
REGISTER : https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/517458085395259661

11-Oct Supplier Portal provides Fast and Significant Cost Reduction
REGISTER : https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1855639602700981005

13-Oct Supplier PPAP with less time and better results
REGISTER : https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6133858038075084302


To register for all events, please send the following to sales@hgint.com
FIRST NAME: _____________________
LAST NAME: _____________________
COMPANY: _____________________
WORK EMAIL: _____________________
PHONE: _____________________
COUNTRY: _____________________

James Harrington
Harrington Group International
email us here

