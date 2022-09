Harrington Group Quality Management Software Webinar Series

Quality Management Software Demo Series - Hosted by John Cachat, recognized Quality Process Expert

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrington Group International LLC (HGI) delivers quality management software (QMS) solutions for both small and medium sized businesses, and large international conglomerates worldwide. HGI has received requests from both current customers and prospective customers for a series of brief (15 minute) events that discuss the problems, solutions, and ROI associated with HGI’s most popular modules.If you would like to register for all events – see below22-Sep How to Increase Corrective Action EffectivenessREGISTER : https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7694907263682468624 27-Sep How to Solve the Top 3 Calibration System problemsREGISTER : https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7694907263682468624 29-Sep How to Solve your HR Training NightmaresREGISTER : https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4496088189502647311 4-Oct Introduction to the Harrington Quality Management System - HQMS (30 min)REGISTER : https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8552977133228728844 6-Oct Better than XLS for Project Management, but not too complexREGISTER : https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/517458085395259661 11-Oct Supplier Portal provides Fast and Significant Cost ReductionREGISTER : https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1855639602700981005 13-Oct Supplier PPAP with less time and better resultsREGISTER : https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6133858038075084302 To register for all events, please send the following to sales@hgint.comFIRST NAME: _____________________LAST NAME: _____________________COMPANY: _____________________WORK EMAIL: _____________________PHONE: _____________________COUNTRY: _____________________