mycloud Hospitality Wins Two Prestigious Industry Awards from Hotel Tech Report and SoftwareSuggest

mycloud Hospitality, a leading hotel solutions provider, earns a Certificate of Excellence from Hotel Tech Report & High Performer award from SoftwareSuggest.

As we continue on our winning streak, 2022 has already proven to be a great year for us. Our clients are more satisfied than ever with our work, and we are growing rapidly.” — Deepak Chauhan

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mycloud Hospitality, the world's leading end-to-end hospitality solutions provider, today announced that it has received two awards from hospitality industry giants. Certificate of Excellence from Hotel Tech Reports and High Performer Award from SoftwareSuggest in the Top Hotel Management Software in Leaders Matrix quadrant with 4.7 stars. These awards recognize mycloud for its strong commitment to customers and for “going above and beyond” in the hotel technology industry.

SoftwareSuggest is the leading software comparison platform that businesses use to explore and compare business software, potential vendors, and service partners. They provide a comprehensive list of options for various software categories, use cases, and industries. SoftwareSuggest holds a competition every year and invites vendors to nominate candidates. Then, the applicants are assessed and winners are chosen by an outside group of qualified consultants.

This year mycloud hospitality has been recognized with a High Performer Award. SoftwareSuggest has recognized mycloud hospitality solutions previously as well recognizing them with Budget Friendly and Customer's choice in 2017, Committed to Deliver award in 2018, Expert Choice and Best Usability award in summer 2019, Customer choice award, and top trending hotel management software award in fall 2020 and Best Support and Best Usability award in 2021.

mycloud Hospitality is truly honored to have received a Certificate of Excellence from Hotel Tech Report, which aids hoteliers in problem-solving and business expansion. HTR enjoys a stellar reputation as a reliable source among industry professionals. The Certification of Excellence program honors suppliers of hotel technology whose goods and services excite customers. Vendors must have highly regarded products and a large number of favorable reviews in order to satisfy HTR's requirements. This certification aids hoteliers in determining which goods and services are recommended by other experts in the field.

Deepak Chauhan, Vice President of Cloud Services at mycloud, said

"As we continue on our winning streak, 2022 has already proven to be a great year for us. Our clients are more satisfied than ever with our work, and we are growing rapidly. We have once again proved our mettle as mycloud hospitality received double recognition with the Certificate of Excellence from the prestigious Hotel Tech Report and the High Performer Award from SoftwareSuggest. I would like to thank all our customers for leaving their reviews about us and enabling us to receive these honorable awards and recognitions. These awards will only make us work even harder and exceed the standards of services and support for our customers in the future. I am incredibly appreciative of my team's dedication to providing excellence that makes us the better option for our clients. We reached this milestone thanks to our combined efforts, and we still have more awards to win.,”

mycloud Hospitality is well-known in the hospitality sector for its end-to-end hotel management system, which combines the strength of a property management solution, a POS system, and a back office system into a single feature-rich platform. Through the use of the software, independent businesses and mid-sized hotel chains can improve the guest experience while making more profitable business decisions.

Additionally, hoteliers can reduce capital expenditure costs and produce in-depth business insights with mycloud hospitality solutions while carefully managing spending thanks to tiered pricing and no upfront costs. Aside from that, the cloud-based PMS can be set up and made operational in less than 4 hours.

In addition to contactless check-in, check-out, and dining, hoteliers can optimize their revenues, manage rates in real-time, and provide a seamless booking experience using the mycloud PMS. Hotels and resorts can increase their online visibility by utilizing the software's integrated e-distribution system. Guests can use their mobile devices to interact with hotels for everything from accessing digital menus to leaving feedback. The powerful PMS provides guest history analysis as well as an efficient method of working with travel agencies and OTAs. The mycloud POS provides management functionality for restaurants, bars, spas, gift shops, and all other chargeable services.

Being recognized by SoftwareSuggest and Hotel Tech Report is not only a testimony to the quality of their software solutions but mycloud's eagerness to provide utmost customer satisfaction. The company is confident that this recognition will only further help improve their offerings to their hotel customers and help bring about transformative change in their people and organizational performance.

mycloud is available to hospitality businesses around the world. To discover the multi-award-winning hospitality platform, visit www.mycloudhospitality.com or email info@mycloudhospitality.com.