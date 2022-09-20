Careficient EMR Awarded “CHAP VERIFIED” Seal Certification
Commitment to Delivering Quality SolutionsJENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Careficient announced today the verification of the company’s home health, hospice and home care EMR solutions by the Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP). CHAP is an independent, nonprofit accrediting organization for home and community-based health care organizations. CHAP verification demonstrates that our home health and hospice solutions meet the industry's highest standards.
Teresa Harbour, SVP of Accreditation commented, “Careficient EMR leads clinicians in many ways to stay compliant, including reports that may be used in quality reviews. Careficient home health, hospice, and home care products meet the intent of applicable CHAP Standards of Excellence.”
CHAP Verified status is granted to tools and resources used by community-based care providers that, through rigorous inspection, show no roadblocks to executing the CHAP Standards of Excellence, and innovate to improve the delivery of high-quality care. CHAP conducted a thorough product survey to verify that Careficient’s EMR allows organizations to meet the intent of CHAP’s applicable standards.
“Quality and compliance are at the heart of everything we do at Careficient to ensure the safety of patients every single day. The CHAP seal of approval demonstrates our commitment to making quality care a priority and raising the bar for the industry at large.” remarked Brad Caldwell, COO at Careficient.
“We are elated to have earned the CHAP product certification at the highest levels,” added Kristie Meers, VP Clinical and Regulatory at Careficient.
About Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP)
CHAP is an independent, nonprofit organization accrediting providers of home and community-based care. Founded in 1965, CHAP was first to recognize the need for and value of home and community-based care standards and accreditation. As a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)–approved accrediting organization, CHAP surveys organizations providing home health, hospice, and home medical equipment services to establish if Medicare Conditions of Participation and DMEPOS Quality Standard are met and recommend certification to CMS. CHAP’s purpose is to partner with organizations nationwide to advance quality in the delivery of care and services in the home and community.
About Careficient
Careficient provides EMR solutions for home health and hospice management by creating agency-wide efficiencies with an integrated approach to agency management. With one platform for all lines of business lines, Careficient helps agencies streamline processes and accelerate growth with compliance-first solutions that seamlessly scale with any size agency.
