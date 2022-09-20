NAFS Announces its New CEEO Chief Executive Entertainment Officer
North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAFS)NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTC: NAFS) a Web3 technology holding company focused on Web3 entertainment technology; announces today it has secured its new "CEEO" Chief Executive Entertainment Officer. The Company is thrilled to welcome Mr. Omar Rosario, Mr. Rosario comes with over 30 years of experience in the global entertainment industry. His experience as an event producer expands from Festivals, Concerts, Corporate Events and Tours to major sport events like Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four and many more .
Mr. Pfluger CEO of NAFS stated: "Omar has a proven track record in producing top tier events around the world. His experience and industry relationships strengthen the Company's opportunity to produce events and deliver revenues, including opening a global market in the Web3.
ABOUT Mr. OMAR ROSARIO
Mr. Rosario is the founder and CEO of LAR Global Management LLC. LAR Global Management Is an agency dedicated to the expansion & production of new and existing events around the world. He is also a partner and Producer for Blockchain Tech Week Latam / Expo Crypto Latam, Auto Art Worldwide, Brutal (Las Americas, Caribbean, Canada), Astroboyz NFT Collection, Live It Productions (Production Partner), Finder Entertainment / Connect & OMAX Productions. Omar's multifaceted experience and unwavering passion for curating memorable, full bodied, and impactful experience led to the creation of his latest venture, Alux Collective, a Mexico & Ibiza based luxury travel, events & concierge agency.
ABOUT NAFS
North America Frac Sand, Inc., is a Web3 technology holding company that actively seeks cutting edge Web3 decentralized applications in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company’s focus is in the investment and development of Web3 technologies that solve problems in Latin America and beyond. The entity is leveraging Web3 technologies and applications at hosted events and conferences including XPO.CRYPTO™ where Companies within the industry showcase their developments along side attending governments, businesses and individuals looking to participate. The first XPO.CRYPTO™ will be held in Medellin Colombia, followed Mexico City, Mexico and Punta Del Este, Uruguay beginning in 2023.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
