Top Sports Execs Rick Horrow, Bob DuPuy, Gary Bettman & Zack Leonsis Set for Sports Business @ 50 in NYC 9-22-22
A group of top U.S. sports execs are featured on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in New York at "Sports Business @ 50".
The forthcoming expanded & revised 2nd edition of "The Sport Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry" is due out Oct. 2022.
A popular speaker, writer & commentator on the business, law, and politics of sports, Rick Horrow, “The Sports Professor,” is the Executive Editor of "The Sports Business Handbook," coming from Human Kinetics (Oct. 2022).
Book Launch Event for “The Sports Business Handbook” at Foley & Lardner Midtown Manhattan OfficesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Thursday, September 22, 2022, four of the nation’s top sports industry executives will gather in New York for the first of a series of discussions about sports industry trends, best practices and the future of sports business, “Sports Business @ 50 Lessons & Leadership from Legends of the Game,” at the Manhattan offices of Foley & Lardner LLP from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s panel discussion is in support of the publication of The Sport Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry by sports business pioneer Rick Horrow, who is co-hosting the panel discussion. The event, which features contributors to the book, is co-hosted by former Major League Baseball President and current Foley partner Bob DuPuy.
Joining the two sports business leaders in the panel discussion are National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman, Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports executive Zack Leonsis, and Staks founder Scott Pranger.
The sports industry veterans will be part of the panel discussion on trends, along with Foley attorney Andy Lee and special advisor Bobby Sharma (also a book contributor), while book contributor Mike Cardano, VP of Operations with SportsGrid, will provide the technical expertise to produce and develop sustaining content from the event.
Originally released at a joint Harvard Law/Harvard Business meeting in late 2019 and heralded as the most unique collection of commentary and advice from industry leaders in the $1.3 trillion business of sports, The Sport Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry
has been expanded and revised for the new second edition by Horrow, the book’s author and editor.
Horrow and his team solicited contributions, advice, and guidance from 20 more business leaders who provided unique post-pandemic insight to complement and reinforce the 28 chapters (and 109 contributions) from the original book. The revised edition now includes a “Breakthrough Moments” list of 50 of the most significant sports-related moments that changed the industry.
Thursday, Pranger will announce the details of a “Breakthrough Moments” NFT series.
The panel discussion and launch party for Horrow’s new book (published by Human Kinetics) is hosted by Foley at their offices at 90 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10016. A networking cocktail reception follows. Additional information about the Sept. 22 book launch event is available at https://bit.ly/3AWHa4b.
Featured speakers include:
• Rick Horrow is Executive Editor of The Sport Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry. Horrow’s nickname, “The Sports Professor,” has its origin in his role as Visiting Expert on Sports Business at The Harvard Law School. As CEO of Horrow Sports Ventures, Horrow has been the architect of more than 100 deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, has enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. Besides developing stadia and arenas, Horrow’s ability to put together multiple urban initiatives into one package for voter approval has resulted in the building of new performing arts and convention centers, schools, libraries, transit projects, and tourist destinations.
• Bob DuPuy is a partner and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP. He brings more than three decades of broad legal experience to his clients, including his tenure as chief legal counsel and, most recently, president and chief operating officer of Major League Baseball. DuPuy is a member of the firm’s Sports Industry Team. He focuses his practice on the representation of buyers and sellers in sports franchise sales transactions and restructurings, including related financing and navigation of league requirements in connection with these transactions; stadium construction, rehabilitation, and financing; media and new media contracts and licensing, syndication and participation agreements; as well as other related business and legal issues. While at MLB, DuPuy was responsible for all phases of business issues facing the organization, from labor relations to broadcasting rights within traditional and emerging media, and international expansion issues to stadium finance deals, marketing and legal affairs.
• Gary Bettman has served the National Hockey League as Commissioner since February 1993. He has guided the world’s top professional hockey league through more than two decades of growth and advancement on and off the ice. Record revenues, record attendance and a wide variety of fan-friendly initiatives are just a few trademarks of Commissioner Bettman’s tenure, which has brought the NHL to a broader audience, through more media platforms, than any time in League history.
• Zack Leonsis is senior vice president of strategic initiatives for Monumental Sports & Entertainment, a multi-platform sports, media, entertainment, and technology company located in the heart of Washington, DC. MSE is best known for its fan-facing brands which include the Washington Capitals, the Washington Wizards, and Capital One Arena, as well as seven additional team brands, three more venues, and equity in two media networks: NBC Sports Washington and Monumental Sports Network. Leonsis manages all of Monumental’s media rights relationships and all media revenues report to him. Leonsis also oversees all M&A, venture capital and private equity investment opportunities. Additionally, Leonsis also launched and oversees Monumental’s growing esports division.
Thursday’s event is the first of a series created by Horrow that includes future stops in Nashville on November 3, as well as events around the NHL All-Star Game in South Florida in February, Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in mid-February; and the NCAA Final Four in late March/early April in Houston.
Additional information about Horrow is available at http://horrowsports.ventures. Additional information about The Sport Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry is available at https://bit.ly/3dp128s.
