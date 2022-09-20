Edge Of Greatness: Go!Foton's PEACOC Family Solves ISP & OSP Fiber Densification Challenges Created by R-PHY Deployment
Fiber Connectivity Leader Go!Foton Will Showcase Latest Innovations at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022
If you're an MSO struggling to manage the rapid explosion in fiber port density either at the headend or throughout your OSP network, reach out and get to know the Go!Foton family of PEACOC solutions!”SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of fiber connectivity is on full display in Philadelphia this week at booth #4105 of the 2022 SCTE/Cable-TEC conference, now underway at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. That's where Somerset, NJ-based Go!Foton, a world leader in optical networking solutions for carriers, MSOs, and data centers, is showcasing recent additions to its trailblazing PEACOC family of connectivity solutions targeting the ISP & OSP fiber densification challenges created by the rapid deployment of Remote-PHY in MSO networks.
— Mike Zammit, Go!Foton VP & GM, Connectivity
"When we launched PEACOC® seven years ago, our guiding principle was to create a dynamic fiber connectivity platform that could grow organically to address the increasing challenges our customers face in a rapidly changing optical networking environment," said Go!Foton CEO Dr. Simin Cai. "With our newest incarnations such as the IP68 rated Compact Hardened Terminal, and NEMO, the world's first, "any density" traditional bulk-head style patch panel, we've continued to build on that vision."
"Our original ultra-high-density panel conclusively demonstrated the power of spreadable adapters to enable our customers to accelerate fiber densification with a technician-friendly, error-free connection management system. Today, we cover the entire spectrum of ISP and OSP applications with our industry-leading PEACOC portfolio," added Dr. David Z. Chen, Go!Foton's CTO. "As broadband providers embrace distributed CCAP architectures such as Remote-PHY and continue to implement DWDM throughout their networks, the PEACOC line of products is ready to meet the challenge both at the headend and deep into the OSP fiber network."
Go!Foton VP & GM for Connectivity Mike Zammit commented, "Our fully integrated PEACOC platform incorporates our very own high-performance DWDM modules as well as other passive splitter and optical tap components, all of which enable broadband service providers to use the same platform for all of their fiber distribution, patching, and MPO breakout needs, while simultaneously simplifying their supply chains and dramatically improving lead times. Additionally, PEACOC's pluggable cassettes allow our customers to easily mix and match connector types, fully supporting their pay-as-you-grow strategies. And today, thanks to PEACOC's unique spreadable adapter technology, we are the first to integrate US CONEC's MDC connector technology which, when combined with PEACOC, allows up to six 48-channel DWDMs in just one RU of rack space."
The PEACOC family is the industry's leading fiber management platform, boasting thousands of existing deployments including Tier 1 players in both telco and MSO markets in US. With its patented spreadable adapters, best-in-class fiber management capabilities, and compatibility with existing frames and cabinets, it's easy to understand why PEACOC has become the fiber management platform of choice for broadband service providers as they confront the challenge of accelerating fiber densification engendered by the growing reliance on DWDM, R-PHY, and other distributed PON architectures. If you are an MSO struggling to manage the rapid explosion in fiber port density either at the headend or broadly throughout your OSP network, reach out and get to know our family of PEACOC solutions!
About Go!Foton: Go!Foton (www.GoFoton.com) brings innovation to the market with proven expertise in optics and photonics that solves real-world problems for its customers with a scalable and customized approach. The company serves the data center and telecom markets with solutions that include its Platform with Enhanced Access for Compact Optical Connectors (PEACOC®), a groundbreaking technology that promises to enhance the way network operators manage the increasingly complex world of optical connectivity. The company also supplies optical materials and components to the imaging, medical, and instrumentation industries. A global enterprise with sales offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, Go!Foton maintains R&D and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Japan, China, and the Philippines.
Go!Foton's NEMO Patch Panel for Any Density, Easy Access