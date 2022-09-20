Bria Burton Guest-Hosts the Nationally Syndicated Radio Show ‘Joy On Paper’ Sept. 27
Bria Burton welcomes Lewis Knight and Nancy Kress to “Joy On Paper” airing Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. (ET) on the Tan Talk Radio Network http://www.tantalk1340.com
When I first started Joy On Paper over seven years ago, I wanted to bring a wide range of books to my listeners. … Sometimes it’s a little spark that can light the way to new experiences.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lewis Knight and Nancy Kress will be the featured writers as author Bria Burton fills in for host Patzi Gil Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. (ET) on the nationally syndicated radio show “Joy On Paper,” which is broadcast via the Tan Talk Radio Network and can also be heard online at http://www.tantalk1340.com.
— Patzi Gil
“Joy On Paper” is a show for writers and those who dream of writing—and for everyone who wants to know the story behind the book. The popular program was launched seven years ago by Patzi Gil, “America’s Book Lover.” It airs Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. (ET), on WTAN, which is based in Clearwater.
Burton is an award-winning author who lives in Florida with her husband, son, and two wild pets. Her motto is “Read. Regain a sense of awe. Rekindle your wonder.” It stems from her desire to renew a sense of awe and wonder in her readers. She writes science fiction, fantasy, and inspirational fiction.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be a guest-host at Joy on Paper,” Burton said. “What a privilege to talk to two science-fiction authors on the same date that NASA’s Artemis I is scheduled to launch.”
Earlier this year Patzi Gil invited Burton to join “Joy On Paper” as a Special Correspondent for the monthly Science Fiction BookBuzz.
“When I first started Joy On Paper over seven years ago, I wanted to bring a wide range of books to my listeners,” Gil said. “I believe that you never know when you will come upon just the book that will change your life. … Sometimes it’s a little spark that can light the way to new experiences.”
Burton is one of those sparks.
“I invited her to become a Special Correspondent to create free two-minute BookBuzz promos that ‘Joy On Paper’ gives to authors to promote their books,” Gil said. “I love her voice—she captures an other-worldly tone that is ideal for the promos that celebrate books written by talented sci-fi/speculative fiction authors.”
“Plus,” Gil added, “she has a great website: https://www.briaburton.com.”
Burton’s guests for the Sept. 27 show are Lewis Knight and Nancy Kress.
Kress is author of 34 books, including 26 novels, four collections of short stories, and three books on writing. Her work has won six Nebulas, two Hugos, a Sturgeon, and the John W. Campbell Memorial Award.
Knight describes himself as a “neo-pulp” author.
"My stories are throwbacks to the paperbacks you'd stuff in your back pocket and read on the bus, at the park, or in math class instead of doing your algebra,” Knight said. “I write adventure stories. Genre-blended, action-oriented pulp fiction with a kick. People come for the action and stay for the appealing characters.”
ABOUT: “Joy On Paper” is broadcast from the WTAN studios in Clearwater, Florida, and can be heard in the Tampa Bay area on 1340-AM and 106.1-FM. The show’s website is https://radio-joyonpaper.com.
Jim Lamb
JSL Stories
+1 727-505-8720
jimlamb@journalist.com
:Joy on Paper" video sampler