Get Emailed a Kitten a Day for the Month of October
A free and fun way to bring some daily joy into your life!BERKELEY, CA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The warm weather this year has resulted in a record-breaking number of stray kittens being brought to Berkeley Humane, and there is no end in sight! While we work to provide all of the medical care and new loving homes, there are also plenty of adorable kitten photos to share, and so many adoptions to celebrate!
Back by popular demand, for the third year Berkeley Humane is kicking off its Kitten-a-Day Campaign – guaranteed to bring a smile to every face! Sign up now to have a photo of the most adorable kitten emailed every day in October.
“We recognize that times are challenging and there is a lot of bad news and stress in everyone’s lives these days, so we wanted to share something fun and positive with the community,” said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director. “When you’ve had a hard day, there is nothing like looking into the eyes of a cute kitten to bring some instant joy back into your life.”
It’s easy to get in on the fun. It’s free and there’s no catch! One photo every day for the month of October will purr its way into your inbox. To sign up for the mailing list, visit berkeleyhumane.org/kitten-a-day. Don’t miss out on a whole month of cuteness overload!
WHO: Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society)
WHAT: Kitten-a-Day Campaign for the month of October
WHERE: Sign up at berkeleyhumane.org/kitten-a-day
WHEN: October 1 – October 31, 2022
SHARE THIS ON SOCIAL: Brighten your October with a kitten photo a day email with @BerkeleyHumane – sign up at berkeleyhumane.org/kitten-a-day
ABOUT BERKELEY HUMANE
With its origins dating back to 1895, today Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of a dedicated and talented volunteer and staff team, Berkeley Humane intakes animals from municipal shelters around the Bay Area who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, enrichment and lots of love. Learn more at www.berkeleyhumane.org.
Elizabeth Ottinger
Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society
+1 510-845-7735
email us here