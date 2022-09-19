NLT Trucking Program Partners with Jack Brewer Foundation to Provide CDL Courses
The program will help bridge the employment gap for returning citizensATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Next Level Trucking Program (NLT) announced a partnership with the Jack Brewer Foundation to provide CDL courses for returning citizens. This program is designed to help investors achieve profitability and success in the trucking industry while creating entrepreneurship opportunities for CDL drivers. The Jack Brewer Foundation is dedicated to helping returning citizens transition back into society by providing education and job training programs. With this new partnership, NLT will be able to help even more people achieve their goals of owning their own truck and becoming successful entrepreneurs in the trucking industry.
Since 2006, the Jack Brewer Foundation has helped populations around the world combat extreme poverty and human rights challenges. With a deep commitment to "Empowering from Within," JBF Worldwide encourages its Global Ambassadors to reach beyond their own communities in order to bring resources to the most underserved. The Foundations’ Global Ambassadors include athletes, artists and influencers from a wide range of industries who come together to promote global good. JBF's work has spanned across continents, providing support to communities in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. The foundation's efforts have made a lasting impact, helping to improve access to education, health care and economic opportunity for millions of people. As we continue our work, we are inspired by the strength and resilience of the communities we serve and remain committed to empowering them to build a better future.
The trucking industry plays a critical role in the economy, transporting goods and materials all across the country. Truckers are the lifeblood of the industry, keeping the supply chain moving and ensuring that businesses can keep their shelves stocked. In recent years, the trucking industry has been facing a shortage of drivers, leading to concerns about the future of the industry. It is also a great opportunity for returning citizens to find lucrative employment. However, turnkey trucking companies are helping to address this issue by providing training and job opportunities for people looking to enter the trucking profession. By investing in the trucking industry, turnkey companies are helping to ensure that it will continue to thrive in the years to come.
“At NLT, we are proud to partner with the Jack Brewer Foundation to provide CDL training for returning citizens. This important program provides opportunities for those who have made mistakes in the past to turn their lives around and become productive members of society. Through our partnership, we are able to help these individuals receive the training they need to succeed in the trucking industry. We are committed to helping our community, and we are excited to be a part of this important program,” said a spokesperson for NLT.
The NLT turnkey trucking program is designed to help investors achieve profitability and success in the trucking industry and to create entrepreneurship for CDL drivers through its gifting program. Under NLT's program, drivers have the ability to own their truck free and clear after 3-4 years of continuous employment. With such great yearly returns, drivers can make a 3x return on investment in that 3-4 year timeframe.
NLT's strategic partnerships with major carriers, businesses, and agents/brokers have industry forecasting abilities, years of trucking experience, and major resources that equate to higher freight and long-term contract premiums. NLT is in charge of getting everything set up and moving, including dispatch and logistics.
NLT's trucking program is designed to have a truck on the road in 60 days and, within 30 days of the truck getting on the road, turn a profit. Clients who have been part of this program achieve an average monthly net profit of $6000+ per truck, while specialized freight trucks earn an average monthly net profit of $7,500+ per truck. This program allows clients to get their trucks on the road quickly and start earning a profit within a month, making NLT's trucking program an attractive option for those looking to get into the trucking business.
"We organize your business, arrange financing, facilitate the purchase of the semi-truck, recruit, screen and hire the driver, and establish a long-term contract with a major carrier," said a spokesperson for NLT. "Our program allows participants to make an average of $6,000 per month net profit without getting out of their bed."
ABOUT NLT TRUCKING
NLT Trucking is a turnkey trucking company that provides training and job opportunities for people looking to enter the trucking profession. With its strategic partnerships with major carriers, businesses, and agents/brokers, NLT has industry forecasting abilities, years of trucking experience, and major resources that equate to higher freight and long-term contract premiums. NLT is in charge of getting everything set up and moving, including dispatch and logistics. Program participants become Fleet Owners and entrepreneurs through NLT's Gifting Program.
