'Rekindled for Christmas' Sparks Holiday Magic in Central Florida

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macro Vision Films with Screentyme and Stoked Bros Media proudly announces the red-carpet premiere of its heartfelt holiday feature film, Rekindled for Christmas, set to warm audiences this holiday season. Filmed right here in Central Florida, the film stars Grace Field, Chris Mulkey (Whiplash, Twin Peaks, Captain Phillips, The Paper), Chelsea Gilson (Love in Blood), and Dana Sparks (Passions, Falcon Crest) alongside Andrew Rogers, Kyle Klaus and Vincent De Paul (2-time Emmy Winner).  

Written and directed by Oviedo-based filmmaker Ranelle Golden, Rekindled for Christmas follows Courtney, a career-focused woman who’s been pretending for over a year that she’s engaged to her neighbor, Ted — a man she barely knows. When her mother insists she bring him home for the holidays, Courtney persuades Ted to play along, setting off a series of hilarious and heartfelt twists. What she doesn’t realize is that Ted once dated her sister Heather, and her own former love, Brian, will also be there. As family expectations, old flames, and holiday chaos collide, the truth can’t stay hidden for long — leading to unexpected lessons in love, honesty, and second chances.  

The premiere will include a red-carpet arrival, photo ops, and interviews with the cast and creative team. Local press and media are invited to attend.  

“It’s an honor to share this story that was born right here in Central Florida,” said Golden. “We’re proud to represent independent filmmakers and bring heartfelt, family-friendly storytelling back to the screen.”  

Rekindled for Christmas will release through Glass House Distribution for the 2025 holiday season. The sequel, Rekindled Forever, is already in production with returning producers Ranelle Golden, Aisha Wynn, Jarnel Stokes, and Lanee Blaise under Macro Vision Films.  

EVENT DETAILS: 
Date: November 15, 2025 
Location: Regal Cinemas Waterford Lakes, Orlando, FL 
Time: Red Carpet 12:45 PM – Movie Starts 1:30 PM 
Dress Code: Red Carpet / Holiday Festive 

