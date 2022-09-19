Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces H1 Results

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions enters the second half of 2022 with record-breaking sales and new brand, further aligning itself with its new ownership.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions enters the second half of 2022 announcing its new brand and achieving record results, including a world record for highest price for the sale of ‘The One’, America’s largest residence.

As the leading global luxury real estate auction marketplace, with the industry’s most comprehensive databases of high-net-worth property connoisseurs, the firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with many of the world’s most capable buyers via a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform.

Even in the world’s fluctuating real estate market, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to grow its team, expand its global footprint, and invest in its corporate development initiatives—all while remaining more committed than ever to it’s Key For Key® giving program with Giveback Homes to provide homes for families in need.

In the first half of the year, the firm’s sales volume grew 55% over H1 in 2021. Its digital bidding platform processed over $1.7 billion in global bids, with nearly $300 million in sales and an 80% conversion rate.

New Brand Announcement

On June 1, 2022, Concierge Auctions announced its new brand as Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, following the firm’s joint partnership acquisition in November 2021 by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

The new name and brand further aligns the leaders in auction and real estate in their commitment to accelerate the future growth of the luxury real estate auction marketplace, combining the 14-year recognition of Concierge Auctions as the leading global luxury real estate auction marketplace with the established history of Sotheby’s as the world-leader in luxury auctions, all while keeping real estate agents at the center.

“In November 2021, we were honored to be acquired by Sotheby’s and Realogy, two of the most established and renowned companies in the industries that we serve—real estate and auction. Since then, we have evolved into a new brand, and continue to service both existing and new clients worldwide,” said Laura Brady, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Expansion and Growth

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to expand in the luxury real estate market. In the first quarter, the firm announced that Jeff Rhoades and Jana Willardsen joined the company’s business development team. As industry veterans, Rhoades and Willardsen have primarily focused on bringing in new business and building and growing strategic relationships.

“As we continue to grow our dominant footprint and focus on further positioning our sales alongside the finest luxury items in the world, we are prioritizing building the strongest and most talented team experienced in developing long term relationships and delivering phenomenal client experiences,” said President Chad Roffers.

In the second quarter, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced two additional key sales hires as part of its continued international expansion. Zackary Wright, former Executive Director for Christie’s International Real Estate and former Senior Vice President of Sotheby’s International Realty, and Charlie Smith, owner of London Real Estate Advisors (LREA) and former Managing Director for Sotheby’s International Realty. With seasoned experience in the global luxury real estate market and over 25 years in the industry, Wright serves as Executive Vice President, Private Client Group, Asia Pacific, leading corporate development strategy and relationship management of the firm’s high-net-worth clientele. Having served as a Strategic Advisor for Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions for the last five years, Smith leads the firm’s growing international presence as Executive Vice President, EMEA. The firm has experienced great success in Europe, with more than €230 million and 40-plus sales spanning the UK, Portugal, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Dubai, and Morocco, among others.

The firm also appointed a new Chief Financial Officer, Thomas McCauley, and nearly 30 new hires and promotions across its sales, operations, human resources, and marketing teams.

Not only did Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions expand its team, but it also grew its global activity in Japan and Croatia. The firm now operates in a total of 32 countries and 46 U.S. states.

Achievements

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions reached several notable achievements in the first half of the year.

The firm was honored with Inman’s ‘Best City Sale’ 2022 Golden I Award for its World Record Sale of ‘The One’ in Bel Air, California in cooperation with Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates.

To add on to the firm’s accomplishments, it also won eight Telly Awards for excellence in film production and the most innovative stories being told across all screens. To date, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions has won 46 Tellys.

Record Breaking Sales

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continued to break records in 2022, including the world record for the highest price ever achieved for a residence at auction with the aforementioned sale of ‘The One’, America’s largest residence. The over $141 million sale price was nearly 50% higher than Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ previous world record for Villa Firenze in Beverly Hills, California last year.

“We have established an unbeatable platform that delivers sellers and buyers a time-certain and efficient sale. In a world of limited inventory and multiple offers, our platform is the most efficient way to connect buyers and sellers," added Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions President, Chad Roffers.

H1 2022 marquee sales include:

75-877 Keaolani Drive | Kona Coast, Big Island, Hawaii

Sold for $5.24M

In cooperation with Carrie Nicholson of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers

295 Worth Avenue | Palm Beach, Florida

Listed for $19.5M

In cooperation with Saira Gonzalez Rosado of Izamal Real Estate

56-1089 Kamehameha Highway #16-19 | North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii

Listed for $15M

In cooperation with Matt Beall of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers and Anthony Provenzano and Matthew Davis of Chaney Brooks & Company LLC

Diamond Villa | Korčula, Croatia

Listed for €4.5M

In cooperation with Antonio Baríc of Pin&Pin Dalmatia

Palazzo di Vista | Bel Air, California

Sold for $48.048M

In cooperation with Aaron Kirman of Compass and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency

Villa Fontana | Palo Alto, California

Listed for $10.495M

In cooperation with Peter Carson of Compass

Calle Gregolina | Venice, Italy

Sale Pending

In cooperation with Serena Bombassei of Venice Real Estate Knight Frank

The Retreat at Lick Creek Lodge | Near Austin, Texas

Sold for $5.152M

In cooperation with Susan Barringer of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

Giving Back: Key For Key®

The company continues its commitment to giving back. In partnership with Giveback Homes, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ Key For Key® giving program guarantees that for every home the firm sells, it contributes to building a new home for a family in need.

Since 2017, the program’s origin year, Key For Key® has resulted in hundreds of homes built and thousands of lives changed.

Looking Forward

For the second half of the year, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is focused on expanding its referral relationships within its family of brands at Sotheby’s and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc, including education and marketing programs.

Most notably, the firm recently announced the return of its most anticipated event of the year, its annual global sale featuring marquee properties to high-net-worth international buyers. The sale will close live at Sotheby’s New York, marking the first-ever exhibition of luxury properties to gavel at the famed auction house.

The properties hand-selected for inclusion will receive heightened exposure in London, Singapore, and Dubai and positioning alongside the finest luxury items in the world via the firm’s partnership with Sotheby’s.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. The firm continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and iscommitted to its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.