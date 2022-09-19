Cirrus Aviation Services Nevada’s Largest Aircraft Charter Operator Grows With New Aircraft, FAA Approved Pilot Training
Cirrus Aviation Services adds new pilots, aircraft, to serve fast-growing Las Vegas business, entertainment, and corporate customer base.
With the Pilot Development Program, we can teach our systems and procedures, and help pilots gain valuable flight hours while being paid.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cirrus Aviation Services, the largest private jet charter company in Nevada, today announced its Pilot Development Program to meet the growing demand. Cirrus, Aviation Services, which already has more flights and aircraft out of its base at Harry Reid International Airport than its direct competitors, is also adding new aircraft.
— Greg Woods, CEO
“Since our founding in 2009 with a single plane, Cirrus Aviation Services has grown thirty percent per year. The pilots and aircraft joining our fleet will help us meet the growing demand for chartered flights,” said CEO Greg Woods. “Our Pilot Development Program, approved by the FAA, will help us develop the next generation of pilots. With the Pilot Development Program, we can teach our systems and procedures, and help pilots gain valuable flight hours while being paid.”
The new planes Cirrus Aviation Services is adding bring its total fleet to over thirty aircraft. These include a pair of Honda Jets, which can carry up to six passengers on short flights around the U.S. Southwest. The Honda Jets are a key element of the Cirrus Aviation Pilot Development Program, in which new commercial pilots will fly with check pilots. This allows them to gain valuable hours of flight experience in an FAA-approved program. Pilots can email jobs@cirrusav.com for more information.
There is a well-publicized pilot shortage in the U.S. In the Cirrus Aviation Pilot Development Program (PDP), in addition to being paid to gain hours, pilots can move upwards to become first officers on larger aircraft in the Cirrus fleet like the Challengers and Gulfstreams. For pilots, the PDP can be a fast track to career progression. After gaining experience as first officers, pilots can upgrade to become Captains on Honda Jets, and ultimately Captains on larger aircraft. The PDP enables pilots to gain time under expert mentorship and within an airline system, a key to professional progression.
Pilots seeking to advance with Cirrus can find out more about career opportunities and the Pilot Development Program here. Cirrus Aviation maintains a pipeline of pilots, mechanics, and flight attendants for its growing fleet with attractive training, lifestyle, and salary benefits.
Cirrus has acquired several new aircraft in addition to the Honda Jets. These include the Bombardier Challenger 604, which can carry ten passengers 4600 miles, at speeds of 500mph. Cirrus can also offer customers a Bombardier Challenger 850 with 15-passenger capacity. The aircraft has a cruising speed of 500mph and a range of 3,000 miles. Bombardier Challenger 300 aircraft, with seating for eight, are also available for charter.
Demand for private jet aircraft exploded during the pandemic when commercial flights were grounded. Although domestic airline travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels, private jet transportation shows no signs of slowing down. Cirrus Aviation focuses on providing convenient point-to-point transportation for its customers, without the hassles of packed airports and delayed flights. The company has recently partnered with Jet Token to offer customers the JT Flex jet card, providing customers even more options.
“Our reputation has always been our primary growth mechanism---our aircraft owners tell us we bring Las Vegas service and hospitality standards to aircraft management and charter,” said Christi Cordo, Vice President, Sales & Flight Services, Cirrus Aviation Services. “Our charter customers, including celebrities and Las Vegas performers, appreciate that we take their comfort, privacy, and safety seriously.”
Cirrus Aviation charter customers include casino executives, favored customers and top headliners from the world of entertainment. Powerful legal firms might take teams of eight people for litigation support throughout Nevada, California, and surrounding states.
The central Las Vegas location of Cirrus Aviation Services allows it to provide convenient, efficient travel to customers throughout Nevada and California. Cirrus also provides access to fast-growing surrounding states like Utah, Arizona, Oregon, and Idaho. The company also provides private jet service to the rest of the United States and to international destinations.
In addition, Cirrus Aviation offers maintenance services to private aircraft owners through its state-of-the-art facilities at Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas. Private owners can choose to make their aircraft available to Cirrus, to generate charter revenue with full transparency and oversight. This availability of additional aircraft allows Cirrus to offer even more charter options to its customers.
About Cirrus Aviation Services
Based in Las Vegas, NV, Cirrus Aviation Services was founded in 2009 with a single aircraft. Cirrus now operates more than 30 planes, based on its strong reputation among aircraft owners. The company manages a fleet of charter aircraft from its Las Vegas base at Harry Reid International Airport, where it also provides maintenance services for private aircraft owners. Cirrus has a growing presence in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and other markets. In addition to its North American operations, Cirrus offers charter customers worldwide operations via its ultra-long-range and large cabin aircraft. Cirrus has partnered with charities like Habitat for Humanity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and the Michael J Fox Foundation. Carbon neutral since 2018, Cirrus Aviation Services was one of the first aircraft operators to provide carbon offset for all flights. “Exceeding client expectations is the mission, and our experienced team has earned their wings.” For more information, visit Cirrus Aviation Services at https://www.cirrusav.com.
Alan Semsar
Barcelona
+1 818-288-4050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other